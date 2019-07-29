THE BEST: Gympie region business wins major award 5 times

The award winning team James Giles Plumbing Pty Ltd (back, from left) Kyal Dennis, Michael Giles, Bill Giles, James Giles, (front, from left) Natalie Giles, Justin Giles, Blake McMahon, Jeffery Vaughan and Lachlan Duff from Elgas.

JAMES Giles Plumbing has won the Elgas Commercial Type B Gas Installation of the Year award at the 2019 Plumbing and Gas Industry Awards, held this month at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Brisbane.

This is a record equalling fifth consecutive year that James Giles Plumbing has taken out a top gas installation award.

Justin Giles of James Giles Plumbing Pty Ltd and Lachlan Duff from Elgas

This year James Giles Plumbing was engaged by Swickers Kingaroy, the largest pig processing facility in the southern hemisphere, to install and commission the new 25 Gigajoule per hour Type B gas scorcher and upgrade the existing pipe work and pressure reduction station at the Bulk LPG tank. They also had to assist in the design of the new scorcher, complete the Type B Technical submission and assist with the development of the HAZOP for the new gas system.

James Giles Plumbing Pty Ltd spokesman Justin Giles said:

"Although this project was by far not our biggest project this year, it provided a unique set of challenges for gas compliance and safety, and could only be completed in stages as the new (slaughter floor) was constructed.”

The judges advised that the high standard of work performed by James Giles Plumbing using innovative material and best practice for the industry has made them worthy winners for this award.

Hosted by Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland, in partnership with Event Partner Tradelink, the Plumbing and Gas Industry Awards aim to highlight the hard work and dedication invested into the industry by apprentices, plumbers, gas fitters, hydraulic consultants and other industry individuals.

This year the sell-out awards recognised individuals and companies in 18 categories and hosted VIPs including the Minister for Housing and Public Works, Digital Technology and Sport, Mick de Brenni MP, the Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works, Energy, Innovation and Digital Technology, Michael Hart MP, State Secretary for the Plumbers Union Qld, Gary O'Halloran and Commissioner of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, Brett Bassett.