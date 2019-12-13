The best cures for the hiccups

There are some crazy hiccup cures out there. Here are some of our favourites.

EVERYONE has their own home remedy for this annoying affliction, but when hiccups hit here are our readers' best cures.

From scares, shots, or mind games these are their top hiccup solutions:

1. A good scare: Scare the hiccups out of them. It was a classic and popular hiccup cure among readers.

"Sneak up and scare the living daylights out of them," Raylene Street suggested.

It might sound simple enough, but many people say drinking water will wash away hiccups – but many added their own twist to the cure.

2. Drink water: It might sound simple enough, but many people added their own twist to this hiccup cure.

Natalie Miles suggested drinking exactly 11 sips of water, while Nell Blair advised people to drink hot water.

But there are stranger cures out there.

"Water upside down definitely works most effectively," Renae Kate said.

While Nancy Gupta said: "I hold my nose and drink water at the same time."

3. Shock the system: Some hiccups need something stronger than water to wash them away.

Several people suggested taking a shot of something very sweet or sour to shock the system.

"Teaspoon of vinegar and they go straight away, " Chantelle Rye said.

"Have a shot of straight red cordial, works every time," Shona Brand said.

Whether sweet or sour, Emma Murphy said the trick was to shock the system.

"(I) agree about the vinegar but (I) imagine the red cordial would have the same effect. Anything that has the 'take your breath away' reaction," Ms Murphy wrote.

3. Eat or drink something: For some people the way to get rid of hiccups is to feed the beast.

Chantele Hoey suggested eating a teaspoon of peanut butter, while Dorothy Whadcoat Harvey said a cup of hot chocolate or milo was a trusted cure-all.

4. Mental games: Sometimes you need to outwit those pesky hiccups.

"Just tell them to prove they have the hiccups. The concentration caused by trying will stop them," Jess Byrne said.

While Jacob Childs said the trick was to try to hiccup between each hiccups.

Bianca McGrath said her mother had a method that worked every time.

"My mum, always comes up with this wild story," Ms McGrath wrote.

"One time she told me there was hot blonde-headed boy at our front door (who) said I owed him $10. It really got me worried and thinking who the heck it could be and - bam hiccups gone.

"She made the story up."

5. Hold your breath: It's a simple cure, but Charlene Mooney said holding her breath always got rid of the hiccups.

Alicia Fitzpatrick had her own spin on the cure, which she said "works every time".

"You have to open your mouth as wide as it will go and breath through your mouth and not close it until they stop, " Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Nadine Rogers also had a strange cure.

"Hold your breath and put fingers in ears," Ms Rogers said.

