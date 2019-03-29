The best and worst things I have read this week
WITH One Nation hitting the headlines this week we are touching base today with some of the more well known and higher ranking local party members to see what they think of the latest controversy, including Pauline Hanson appearing to infer on video that the Port Arthur massacre was contrived to give John Howard an excuse to bring in Australia's gun laws.
Former Gympie One Nation MP Elisa Roberts could have some explosive revelations on the party's position on the Port Arthur massacre at the time of her election in 2001, based on some of the comments she made on Facebook this morning.
Arthur Gorrie will have that exclusive story online later today and in tomorrow's Gympie Times.
On a MUCH lighter note, fans of Married at First Sight became beside themselves at the local AFL game last weekend when none other than Mick Gould was spotted there with friends, enjoying some ales and not bothering to hold back on what he thought of the program.
We've got Mick's number (ladies!) and we will be catching up with him for a proper "dish the dirt” as soon as the show finishes. He's a great bloke and loves his footy.
Loads of chatter on Facebook last night about the Gympie Regional Council awarding the tender to build the very swish $2.7 million youth precinct at the old Memorial Pool site.
I was so pleased to see the historic Memorial Pool building will be saved and repurposed for a new generation. Frances Klein is doing a study of all those comments today to get the "vibe” of the community's reaction, which will also be going online later today and in print tomorrow.
More happy news was that extra car parking will be provided in the CBD. We are pretty spoilt here in the country for free parking (go to the city in Brisbane and you know what I mean) but it's good to see the council making decisions that can only help bring more people into our inner city.
A terrible story this week was about little Destiny Blaxland getting hit by a car after getting off her school bus at Curra to get something she had forgotten.
Destiny was so badly injured she had to be airlifted but she is expected to make a full recovery. We are working with the Mary Valley Rattler to give Destiny and her family a special treat on the Rattler once she is fully recovered.
Of course, the really big and fabulous project that came to fruition for us this week was our annual My First Year liftout in Wednesday's paper, and online.
Almost 600 Gympie region youngsters from 31 schools feature in this special keepsake, which they will be able to look back on after they graduate high school in 2032 and we always make sure we have everybody's name so they can identify everyone over the years.
Something new we tried this year was publishing a separate gallery online of all the outtakes and bloopers - and trust me, there were plenty. Our new photographer Troy Jegers had quite the baptism of fire getting around to the all the school and getting the lively Preps to pose for a serious photos. We all got there in the end and are proud to bring our readers this very cute series of photos.
In sport of course, St Pat's managed to edge out James Nash in the local school rugby comp, played in the pouring rain and with only one try scored.
Gympie AFL star Lachlan Keeffe played the game of his life last weekend and will play his 50th game at the highest level this weekend. We've got this story in tomorrow's paper. We are pretty proud of our Lachie - can you tell?
Anyway that's it from me this week. There is never a dull moment in this job and that's what I love about it. Have a great weekend everyone. Catch you next time.