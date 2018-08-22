The below-zero temps just keep on coming

CHILLY BLAST: Icy frost covers a windscreen at The Dawn, near Gympie early Wednesday morning. Frances Klein

UPDATE Wednesday 7am:

GYMPIE woke to its fourth below-zero morning this month as the temperature dipped to a frosty -1.6C at 5.30am this morning.

The cold snap however, which is expected to dictate tomorrow's minimum temperature of 1C as well, could give way to potentially decent rainfall over the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The next trough approaching from the west is really sucking more air from the sea," BoM forecaster Lachlan Stoney said.

"When that trough arrives on Friday it will be enhancing shower activity in the region, potentially with the odd thunderstorm."

Frost blankets Albert Park in Gympie early Wednesday morning as the temperature plummets below zero. Frances Klein

A reasonably slow-moving system that will pass Gympie between Friday and Sunday is expected to peak on Saturday, with rainfall amounts of 3-10mm of forecast for the area.

This can be misleading though, Mr Stoney said, with higher rainfall potential in parts of the area amidst the best chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

"If you are under one of those showers you can expect up to 20mm - potentially much higher if you get a thunderstorm," he said.

The cloud cover and moisture are also the right ingredients to lift the below-freezing mornings that have hit Gympie this week, he said.

A maximum of 26C is expected tomorrow and Friday, with 24C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

Next week looking sunny and mild again, he said.

TUESDAY:

GYMPIE shivered through the coldest morning in almost a decade this morning as the mercury plummeted to -1.7C at 6.30am.

It was the third morning below zero this month, making up what has been a record-breaking August with an average mean minimum of 4.7C.

The only August morning colder in Gympie was more than 40 years ago, when Gympie dipped to -1.8C in 1977.

Four mornings this month have been below 1C, six below 3C and 13 below 5C. Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said dry surges were driving the activity.

"It is typical of winter to see bursts of cool, dry, air crossing the southern half of the state, but it has been significant this month," he said.

More chilly starts are expected for tomorrow and Thursday at 1C until moisture is expected to return by Friday ahead of a trough moving through on the weekend.