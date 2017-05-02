27°
News

'The Beast' is coming to The Gympie Show

Rowan Schindler
| 2nd May 2017 6:19 PM
MAIN ATTRACTION: One of the largest travelling thrill rides, named "The Beast”, is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show, which begins on May 18.
MAIN ATTRACTION: One of the largest travelling thrill rides, named "The Beast”, is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show, which begins on May 18. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

It is big, scary, and can be seen from miles around.

It is 45 metres tall and features a swinging pendulum.

There are only four in the world and it is the first one in Queensland.

It is known as "The Beast” and it is coming to Gympie.

WANT TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH WHAT'S ON? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

Gympie Show secretary Donna Dodson said this year's Side Show Alley is bigger than ever, dwarfing previous year's versions.

"Bigger than Ben-Hur, that's all I can say,” Ms Dodson said.

"The List 2017, to name a few: The Crazy Coaster (roller coaster), XXXL, Speed, Hangover, Dodgem Cars, Wizzer, Extreme, Skyflyer and the big one - The Beast.”

Ms Dodson said there will certainly be the exciting new attraction for the show.

"Probably the biggest drawcard, and Gympie is the first event to host it in Queensland, is a new ride called The Beast,” she said.

"There's four in the world.

"It's about 45 metres high, pendulum style thing. It's monstrous. You will be able to see it for miles around.

"It takes three semi-trailers to move it.”

THE BEAST: The Dutch made ride is one of Australia&#39;s most thrilling and will make its Queensland debut in Gympie this month.
THE BEAST: The Dutch made ride is one of Australia's most thrilling and will make its Queensland debut in Gympie this month. Contributed

Built by Holland's KMG International, "The Beast” is also known as the XXL, weighs 28 tonnes and can service approximately 600 people per hour.

According to the manufacturers website, The Beast is a 45 metre tall, pendulum-style ride which reaches speeds of 120kms per hour with a side-to-side swing of 47 metres.

At the end of the pendulum is a 360 degree rotating gondola which holds 20 people.

Those brave enough to ride it supposedly endure the same force as some fighter planes.

Surprisingly, the ride can be assembled by four people in around six or seven hours. An impressive piece of engineering.

The Gympie Show is 129 years old this year, celebrating alongside our town's 150th birthday.

Other new attractions at this year's show include the Education Trail, Kaos Entertainment and IWA Pro Wrestling.

Ms Dodson said tickets for the show are available from Gympie's two major shopping centres, Goldfields and Central, from May 8 to May 17, excluding Sundays.

"All the ride tickets will be sold there. They can also get all the tickets online,” she said.

"Next week you can expect to see Side Show alley moving in.”

Tickets for the Gympie Show can be bought online at www.gympieshow.com.au

Day pass prices range from $5 for children, $15 for Concession and $20 for Adults. A family pass, including two adults and four children costs $45.

Multi-day and bundles are also available.

30 ride tickets cost $25. A limited number of bundle ride tickets are available.

Remember to enter the exclusive Gympie Times competition to win $1000 worth of rides at this year's Gympie Show by purchasing The Gympie Times this week

THE RUSH: "The Beast” features as much pressure as some fighter planes and is not for the weak hearted.
THE RUSH: "The Beast” features as much pressure as some fighter planes and is not for the weak hearted. Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  family activites food and entertainment gympie gympie show 2017 whatson

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

'The Beast' is coming to The Gympie Show

'The Beast' is coming to The Gympie Show

One of the worlds most thrilling travelling rides is coming to this year's Gympie Show

'Wrong number': jail warning over misuse of emergency line

A Gympie man has been given a warning over misusing the triple-0 line.

Gympie man warned over triple-0 call.

Feast on Gympie's month of GourMay

AMBASSADOR: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be lending his skills as ambassador for Gympie's GourMAY Month.

Sink your teeth into Gympie's GourMAY month

Driver treated for shock after hitting man near Pizza Hut

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Bruce Hwy.

One hospitalised after accident.

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

'The Beast' is coming to The Gympie Show

MAIN ATTRACTION: One of the largest travelling thrill rides, named "The Beast”, is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show, which begins on May 18.

Prepare for 'The Beast'

Feast on Gympie's month of GourMay

AMBASSADOR: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be lending his skills as ambassador for Gympie's GourMAY Month.

Sink your teeth into Gympie's GourMAY month

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for May 2-7

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

Voice talent has strong family ties to Gympie

Brooke Schubert sings Celine Dion's Taking Chances in her The Voice audition.

New The Voice star Brooke Schubert has strong connections to Gympie

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

BRIANNA&#39;S BEST VALUE

4 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

I have pleasure in marketing this beautifully presented property in sought after Brianna Court Estate. No 4 Brianna Court has reluctantly become available for...

471 Acres , Homestead , Stock Yards , 41 klms Gympie $600K

Oakview 4600

Rural 3 1 $600,000

Located just 41 klms west of Gympie via bitumen (Highway ) road . 190.47 hectares (470.66 Acres) of gently undulating quality grazing country . Areas of pasture...

1620 Acres currently carrying 600 Bullocks

Beaver Rock 4650

Rural 0 0 carrying 600...

1620 Acres 10 minutes on coastal side of Maryborough ,currently carrying 600 Bullocks Country ; All near level easily worked pastured cattle country , laneway...

160 Acres , 4 bedroom Brick Homestead , Quality $675,000

Bauple 4650

Rural 4 1 4 $645000

SIZE : 64 hectares (158 acres) TOTAL comprised of 62 hectares (153 acres) Freehold plus approx 2 hectares (5 acres) of Road Lease, all classed as 'white'...

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

you will want 2 come home to this 1!

123 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

4 2 8 REDUCED TO...

When you think about home you will be thinking of this one! Just a really nice property for someone wanting to move to the countryside and enjoy life. You will...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $196,500

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Bishops to sell Mary Valley family home of 60 years

FOR SALE: Shane and Sandra Bishop outside their Mary Valley property Craigleigh.

Gympie cattle stalwarts set to move to central Queensland.

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!