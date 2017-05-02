'The Beast' is coming to The Gympie Show

MAIN ATTRACTION: One of the largest travelling thrill rides, named "The Beast”, is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show, which begins on May 18.

It is big, scary, and can be seen from miles around.

It is 45 metres tall and features a swinging pendulum.

There are only four in the world and it is the first one in Queensland.

It is known as "The Beast” and it is coming to Gympie.

Gympie Show secretary Donna Dodson said this year's Side Show Alley is bigger than ever, dwarfing previous year's versions.

"Bigger than Ben-Hur, that's all I can say,” Ms Dodson said.

"The List 2017, to name a few: The Crazy Coaster (roller coaster), XXXL, Speed, Hangover, Dodgem Cars, Wizzer, Extreme, Skyflyer and the big one - The Beast.”

Ms Dodson said there will certainly be the exciting new attraction for the show.

"Probably the biggest drawcard, and Gympie is the first event to host it in Queensland, is a new ride called The Beast,” she said.

"There's four in the world.

"It's about 45 metres high, pendulum style thing. It's monstrous. You will be able to see it for miles around.

"It takes three semi-trailers to move it.”

THE BEAST: The Dutch made ride is one of Australia's most thrilling and will make its Queensland debut in Gympie this month. Contributed

Built by Holland's KMG International, "The Beast” is also known as the XXL, weighs 28 tonnes and can service approximately 600 people per hour.

According to the manufacturers website, The Beast is a 45 metre tall, pendulum-style ride which reaches speeds of 120kms per hour with a side-to-side swing of 47 metres.

At the end of the pendulum is a 360 degree rotating gondola which holds 20 people.

Those brave enough to ride it supposedly endure the same force as some fighter planes.

Surprisingly, the ride can be assembled by four people in around six or seven hours. An impressive piece of engineering.

The Gympie Show is 129 years old this year, celebrating alongside our town's 150th birthday.

Other new attractions at this year's show include the Education Trail, Kaos Entertainment and IWA Pro Wrestling.

Ms Dodson said tickets for the show are available from Gympie's two major shopping centres, Goldfields and Central, from May 8 to May 17, excluding Sundays.

"All the ride tickets will be sold there. They can also get all the tickets online,” she said.

"Next week you can expect to see Side Show alley moving in.”

Tickets for the Gympie Show can be bought online at www.gympieshow.com.au

Day pass prices range from $5 for children, $15 for Concession and $20 for Adults. A family pass, including two adults and four children costs $45.

Multi-day and bundles are also available.

30 ride tickets cost $25. A limited number of bundle ride tickets are available.

Remember to enter the exclusive Gympie Times competition to win $1000 worth of rides at this year's Gympie Show by purchasing The Gympie Times this week