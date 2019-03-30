THE AVIATOR: Gympie sparkie trades his tools for blades

THEY say when one door closes, another opens, and that has certainly been the case for former Gympie man Brendan Birse.

A victim of the collapse of John Buckley Electrical in October last year, the former trade qualified sparkie took the sudden redundancy as an opportunity to pursue the career he had always dreamed of - helicopter pilot.

Mr Birse's fiancee Kimberley Warne said her husband-to-be got a taste for flying aircraft after she bought him a helicopter joy-flight for his birthday in 2016.

Gympie man Brendan Birse (right) on the first flight for his birthday in 2016. Contributed

"After this first flight all Brendan ever talked about was helicopters,” she said.

Miss Warne said the opportunity to become a commercial pilot for a living was initially a bridge too far.

"It always seemed to be just out of reach for him. His dad worked in the airforce when he was younger so I guess that drive to fly has always been there. When he left JBE, it was like a push. It worked out well in the end,” she said.

But the road wasn't an easy one.

"Becoming a commercial helicopter pilot is definitely no walk in the park. Brendan had to make sacrifices, study hard and had to give it his all to become a pilot. He is a very driven, determined and intelligent man,” Miss Warne said.

Now that he has completed all his training with the Department of Aviation (over six months full time) and has logged more than 100 hours flying time in Western Australia, he's ready to move onto the next stage of his journey - working as a commercial helicopter pilot at the Northern Territory's Bullo Station.

But he won't be mustering livestock - he'll be heli-fishing for a company called Helispirit.

"They asked him at the interview if he minded flying tourists around and taking them fishing for a living,” Miss Warne said.

"He said 'Yeah, I think I could probably do that,” she said with a laugh.

Gympie man Brendan Birse. First solo flight (Airworx Helicopters - January ) Contributed

Miss Warne said Mr Birse's ultimate dream is to one day fly rescue helicopters or fight fires and with his new position he's one step closer to achieving that goal.

His job will have him flying from April to October with six weeks on and one week off, when he can come back to Gympie to be with his family and fiance.

"He'll be flying an R44 four footer - see, even I'm learning the lingo,” Miss Warne laughed.