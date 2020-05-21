The app that could help you cope with the COVID blues

A UNIVERSITY of the Sunshine Coast psychology expert has shared some fresh “healthy coping strategies” to help cope with the COVID blues.

USC Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology Dr Helen Stallman said the effects of the coronavirus pandemic had presented a “great opportunity” to sharpen such strategies while adapting to a new normal of life indoors.

Dr Stallman pointed to a plethora of healthy strategies which would be helpful even as social distancing restrictions start to lift.

“We all need a range of strategies to be able to cope when we’re upset. These include some self-soothing strategies, such as deep breathing, coping self-talk or being mindful, having some things we do to briefly distract ourselves or relax, and talking things through with family and friends,” Dr Stallman said.

“We also need to remember that talking with a health professional is a healthy option when the others aren’t working. It’s good to plan ahead of time who we might contact.”

Dr Stallman emphasised the need to “take control of the things we can control”, such as diet, sleep and exercise, while the uncertainties of the pandemic played out.

The “My Coping Plan” app was also suggested as a tool to help maintain healthy coping strategies.

“This can help you avoid the trap of using habitual unhealthy coping strategies such as negative self-talk, emotional eating, aggression, alcohol and drugs or suicidal thoughts,” Dr Stallman said.

The “My Coping Plan” app is available through the Google Store.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

1. Lifeline: 13 11 14

2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

3. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

4. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800