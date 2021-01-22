The anomaly that made Gympie sex crimes spike last year

Gympie’s sexual assault crimes hit a four year high in 2020, but more than half related to one alleged case.

Allegations of historical sex crimes have again inflated the region’s sexual offence numbers and driven them to a four year high.

In 2020, there were 82 sexual crimes recorded in the Gympie police division, according to QPS data, 16 more than in 2019.

While this appears troubling on the surface it was distorted by 43 charges laid a 38-year-old Gympie man in November in relation to historical allegations of the indecent treatment of a child and rape.

The man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court next month.

Gympie police station officer in charge Gregg Davey said this distortion was experienced in the 2019 figures ,which spiked in October that year.

Gympie sexual offence crimes were distorted by charges laid over alleged historical crimes at the end of the year.

“The reporting of historical (crimes), where offences have occurred at an earlier time is responsible for both of the spikes,” Senior Sergeant Davey said.

“ This offence class records both physical as well as media offences such as possessing images such as selfies that are disseminated against the will of the originating party.”

Sgt Davey said in 2019 and 2020 there were no instances of a repeat or convicted and released offender committing crimes against multiple people.