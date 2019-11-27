The Amazing Race rocked by shock elimination

THE Amazing Race stars Nick and Femi say they will use their platform to raise awareness about mental health.

The 23-year-old Sydney nurses, who were underdogs throughout the series, were eliminated on the show last night after arriving last at the 10th pit stop in Malawi.

They told Confidential that while they are disappointed to miss out on the $250,000 prize, they hope they can draw attention to causes that are dear to their hearts.

The Amazing Race's Nick and Femi are eliminated.

The duo are passinate about mental health.

"Being eliminated is definitely heartbreaking," said Nick.

"For us, our biggest passion is in mental health so we want to start a podcast about mental health and create awareness."

The duo, who are of Nigerian descent, were among the final five teams and said they made it their mission to avoid drama.

"Yeah it's been amazing, kind of surreal that we got so far. My highlight was the bungee jumping, that was unreal" Femi said.

"We weren't trying to get involved in drama at all."

Amazing Race Australia contestants Nick Evbuomwan and Femi Ogunsiji live in Blacktown and work as nurses at Nepean Hospital. Picture: Channel 10

Nick added: "There were so many things we did that were out of our comfort zone."

Four teams remain including Tom and Tyler, Jasmin and Jerome, Tim and Rod and Viv and Joey.

When asked who they want to win, Nick and Femi replied: "Jas and Jerome".

The Channel 10 reality show sees teams of two compete in gruelling tasks around the world for a chance to win the cash prize of $250,000.

Host Beau Ryan previously touted it as the best season ever.

"What makes this show unique is the fact that anyone can take part in the race and anyone can win," he said.

"It's not just about being the fastest or the fittest in the group, it takes a lot of brain power and a lot of patience to make it to the end. Also, the fact that none of the contestants ever know which country they'll wake up in each day! The show is all about inclusion which I love."

The Amazing Race Australia airs at 7.30pm on Channel 10.