The AFL players improving the games of these Gympie players

AUSSIE RULES: Four Gympie region AFL players take on the other elite talent of Queensland aiming to make state at the trials on Sunday.

They are Will Strong, 11, William Davies, 12, Jaxon Warren, 11 and Fred Hamilton, 10.

This will be the first time they represent their region and they all hope to play AFL professionally eventually.

FILE. Dustin Martin of the Tigers handballs under pressure during the Round 10 AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Essendon Bombers at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (AAP Image/Mark Dadswell) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY MARK DADSWELL

Strong has been taking inspiration from AFL players Dustin Martin from the Richmond Tigers and Dyson Heppell from the Essendon Bombers.

"I like the way they play. They are tough and don't give up,” he said.

"They are aggressive and go for the ball. I want to go for the ball the way they do and play more aggressively.”

Davies has been playing AFL for about four years and wants to continue his family's tradition.

"I have been aiming for this for a while because it is something that is hard to do,” he said.

"My uncle made it to state and I want to be as good as he and my Dad were.

"I want to make state because I want to show that even though I have diabetes it doesn't stop me.”

Dyson Heppell of the Bombers is seen in action during the Round 11 AFL match between the Essendon Bombers and the Carlton Blues at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, June 2, 2019. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY JULIAN SMITH

The Warren name is massively connected to AFL in Gympie and Jaxon has an aim for the trials and a part of his game he hopes to improve.

"My goal is to just play as best as I can,” he said.

"It will make me a bit tougher playing against the elite players.

"Going for the ball when it is up in the air is what I have been working on during training. I am scared of getting hurt but it is rare that's going to happen.”

Hamilton has focused on his running and has seen improvements on the field with his endurance.

"I have noticed it is easier running up and down the field,” he said.

Hamilton hopes to one day play at a packed MCG.

"I started playing last year because my family all play.”