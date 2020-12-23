The $8.8m debt spoiling Gympie’s Christmas cheer

Speeding and driving offences make up a significant part of the $8.8m SPER debt hanging over the Gympie region ahead of Christmas.

CHRISTMAS cheer will be soured for more than 3800 Gympie residents this year thanks to an $8.8m state debt hanging over the region.

New figures from the State Penalties Enforcement Registry reveal the amount owed across the region increased by more than $100,000 in the past 12 months.

Residents of Gympie city and its surrounds owed the largest amount at $7.5m, up $142,000 from this time last year.

The debt was accumulated by more than 3800 residents.

Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove residents also ended the year with a bigger debt than they started with, owing $793,000.

There was better news at Rainbow Beach, Inskip and Fraser Island where the amount owed dropped from $306,000 last year to $222,000.

Kilkivan and Mudlo residents also ended the year better off; the area’s SPER debt was down almost $40,000 and now sits at $141,000.

Goomeri, however, ended the year with $155,000 owing, $13,000 more than was owed last November.

There are more than 27,000 outstanding fines owed by the region’s residents.

The $8.8m debt was accumulated across 27,493 fines incurred by 3857 people.

The changes in amounts owed across the region do not necessarily mean debts were paid off as the figures are tied to postcodes and fluctuate as people move into and out of the region.

Speeding, driving offences and court fines are among the most frequent causes of SPER debt.

SPER’s enforcement actions include wheel-clamping, seizure of property, wage or bank account garnisheeing and licence suspension.