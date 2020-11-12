The 8 best wineries on Gympie’s western doorstep

AS THE Australian tourism destinations and attractions struggle to recover from the crippling effects of COVID-19, the ability to identify a point of difference and demonstrate shared values with consumers is more critical than ever.

Supporting our local Gympie and regional tourism businesses is one way we can help keep local jobs and support the local economy.

On the Gympie region’s western doorstep is a climate not unlike the Hunter Valley’s and a blossoming wine trail industry, and here are the eight South Burnett wineries judged by tourism platform Southern Queensland Country to be the best.

While the region may be small in comparison to the Adelaide Hills or Barossa Valley, it still produces award-winning wines, taking silver, bronze or gold at the Queensland Wine Awards and regularly earning 90-plus-points on the James Halliday list.

Here are the eight best wineries in the South Burnett.

Moffatdale Ridge Vineyard

1. Moffatdale Ridge at Moffatdale

Named after the town where the 360-acre property is located, learn about the family’s century-old connection to this land as you smell the bouquet of their Semillon or Cabernet Sauvignon and taste their tawny or liqueurs.

While the family has lived in the region for four generations, the first vines at Moffatdale Ridge were only planted in 1996, with the first harvest in 2001.

With a strong focus on creating wines that are suited to the Queensland growing and drinking conditions, you’ll find lightweight whites and soft reds on their cellar door list.

A: 681 Barambah Road, Murgon QLD 4605

P: 07 4168 4797

W: moffatdaleridge.com.au

2. Kingsley Grove Estate, Kingaroy

Kingsley Grove Estate at Kingaroy, west of the Gympie region

Move over paddock to plate, Kingsley Grove Estate has a new movement: Berry to Bottle.

Founded by the Berry family in 1998, after purchasing 192-acres of land, Kingsley Grove Estate has expanded from its first plantings of Verdelho, Semillon and Shiraz to growing nine different varieties of grape.

Producing both traditional and new world varieties, the Berry family have built a state-of-the-art facility to ensure they can facilitate every part of the winemaking process onsite – from growing the grapes to bottling.

With many years of winemaking up their sleeve, in 2016 the family turned their skills to making ice cream and now produce four different ice-creams – wine flavoured, of course.

A: 49 Stuart Valley Dr, Goodger QLD 4610

P: 0414 230 128

W: kingsleygrove.com

3. Nuova Sculoa Wines, Moffatdale

If your palate is attuned to old-world varieties of whites and reds, then head to Nuova Sculoa in Moffatdale to sample the likes of Viognier, Nebbiolo and Sangiovese.

With a desire to revitalise old world varieties while embracing the new world climate (read: the South Burnett region), the husband and wife duo behind this winery have expanded their vineyard to growing five varieties of grape.

To sample their wine, stop by Barambah Cellars – a cooperative style cellar door – where you can savour the wine paired with a tasting platter as you soak up the views of Barambah Valley.

A: 167 Tipperary Rd, Redgate QLD 4605 (Cellar Door)

P: 0408 850 595

W: nuovascuola.com.au

4. Clovely Estate, Moffatdale

Clovely Estate Vineyard

If you choose your wine based on James Halliday points, head to Clovely Estate to sample their award-winning Semillon.

The largest vineyard in the region – spanning 430 acres – Clovely Estate has been in the hands of the Heading family for over one hundred years.

Winning Gold Medals at the Queensland Wine Awards as well as scoring 93 points from James Halliday, Clovely Estate has played an integral role in putting Queensland on the map as a serious wine-growing region.

Open on weekends and public holidays, stop by the vineyard to sample their straight and blended varieties including their flagship wine: Double Pruned Shiraz.

A: 2 Steinhardts Rd, Moffatdale, Qld, 4605

P: (07) 4168 4788 (Winery)

W: clovely.com.au

5. Dusty Hill Wines, Moffatdale

Dusty Hill Wines at Moffatdale just west of Gympie

You will need a full day up your sleeve to explore the Dusty Hill Vineyard and Village if you want to include a lunch pitstop at the Irish tavern, and believe us, you’ll want to.

Dusty Hill Wines was one of the region’s first established wineries and overlooks Lake Barambah in the Barambah Valley.

Taste your way through Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Verdelho, Semillon, Merlot and Black Muscat varieties on a Discovery Tasting at the Cellar Door.

Make the short walk to lunch at Prendergasts Irish Tavern, serving classic pub meals, as well as meals with an Irish twist such as the Chicken Tipperary Topper (the Irish parma) and The Sinking Shepherd (slow cooked lamb pie with Irish mash).

A: 80 Waterview Rd, Moffatdale, QLD, 4605

P: 07 4168 4700

W: dustyhill.com.au

Moffatdale, just west of the Gympie region.

6. Crane Wines, Booie Ranges

To sniff, swirl and sip at great heights, head to Crane Wines.

Set high on the Booie Ranges, this vineyard with cellar door and bed and breakfast offers sweeping valley views paired with a glass of Verdelho, Viognier or Hillside Red.

Relax in the Garden Terrace during your wine tasting experience with a gourmet platter or extend your stay with an overnight in the east wing of the historic homestead.

A: 162 Haydens Road, Booie via Kingaroy, QLD 4610

P: 07 4162 7647

W: cranewines.com.au

7. Uncle Bob’s Estate, Nanango

Prefer your wine to be organically certified and preservative-free? Stop by Uncle Bob’s Estate to sample organic and preservative-free south-east Queensland wines.

Taste this natural wine movement as you sample their Verdelho, Merlot or Cabernet at their cellar door.

A: 515 Mt Stanley road, East Nanango

P: (07) 4163 3403

W: unclebobsestate.com



8. Hillsdale Estate, Moffatdale

Hillsdale Estate Moffatdale

After gaining years of experience in horticulture and viticulture in the wine industry in South Australia and Victoria, the team at Hillsdale Estate have been restoring and expanding this South Burnett vineyard since 2006.

While the first plantings consisted of Merlot and Verdelho, the vineyard has expanded with new and emerging varieties, such as Tempranillo, Vermentino and Chambourcin.

The vineyard is also home to an expanding fruit orchard producing strawberries, tomatoes and eggplants (to name a few), supplying local cafes with their produce.

Hillsdale Estate is also one of the three winemakers who share a cellar door at Barambah Cellars – perfect for when you want to sample more of the region without the extra travel time.

A: 167 Tipperary Rd, Moffatdale QLD 4605 (Cellar Door)

P: 0412 310 211