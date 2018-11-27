The $700k project near Albert Park

PROJECT UNDERWAY: The sewers near Albert Park are being upgraded and should be completed by March 2019.

PROJECT UNDERWAY: The sewers near Albert Park are being upgraded and should be completed by March 2019. Philippe Coquerand

A MAJOR project is underway to replace two water mains near Albert Park after a raw sewage spill into the Mary River last year.

As a result, a 700m stretch of sewer mains is being upgraded as of today to stop further damage from land slips.

A bobcat is seen working near Albert Park on an upgraded sewer main. Philippe Coquerand

The project will cost the Gympie Regional Council $700,000 dollars and is scheduled to be completed in March 2019.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said steepers will be installed before Christmas.

Steepers are set to be put in before Christmas. Philippe Coquerand

"Due to their location, the mains are being replaced to mitigate the risk of failures which may lead to environmental damage because of land slips or blockages,” the spokesman said.

"Work will continue before Christmas to install the steeper sections of pipeline. Work will recommence in January to complete the works and to hook up the new sections of main.”