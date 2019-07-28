The 7 unusual things you missed at the Old Boys' league game

Players share a nervous laugh before the impending old boys' battle.

AS THE old saying goes, 'the older we get, the better we were.'

So with that in mind, South Burnett and Gympie rugby league fans were looking forward to watching some great action at the over 35's rugby league games in Murgon on the weekend.

And they were not disappointed.

In three games with 15 minute halves, league stars from Kilkivan, Murgon and Goomeri's yester-year dusted off the boots to battle it out as they did so many years before.

There were no big pay checks, no shiny trophies or impressive endorsement deals, just the opportunity to enjoy bragging rights over a cold lemonade after the game.

While the former South Burnett and Gympie sport stars, lovingly known as the 'old boys', may no longer possess the same lightning speed they once had, or the former silky smooth passes, or much of anything really.

It was still one of the highlights on the sporting calendar.

But with all the 'high-intensity' action, even the most studious of fans may have missed some of the more unique situations in the old boys games.

So to bring you up to speed, and for the players in the game who may have forgotten what happened after too many head knocks, here are the seven things you may have missed in the Old Boys' games.

1/ Aerodynamics

It's a little known fact, but prior to the game, coaches contacted players and advised them to do away with their hair to gain that extra advantage. The players should be commended for going to such lengths for the betterment of the team.

The old boys were so dedicated to their performance they did away with their hair to make them more streamlined. Matt Collins

2/ Intensity

There was no denying the players had put in their all.

They were absolutely spent.

Sweat-covered players were seen on all fours, reaching for a water bottle or a bucket to purge last night's schooners.

Everyone agreed, they hoped the game wouldn't be as tough as the warm up.

Players do their best to recover and rest their tired bones after the warm up. Matt Collins

3/ Communication

All of the great players of our time have been great communicators.

The have a sixth-sense when it comes to getting their message across clearly and effectively to the other players, the media, the fans and to the referees.

Sadly, there were no such players on show during the Old Boys game.

'Don't you think pink looks good on me?' Referee, Scott Prendergast lays down the law before the game. Matt Collins

4/ Injuries

Much like the knowing-nod one truckie gives to another when they pass each other on their long journeys, old boy footy players share a mutual respect for each other.

Especially when the discussions turn to dislocations, breaks, ruptures and tears.

Thankfully the only major injuries on the day were a few bruised egos.

Shares in strapping tape are sure to sky-rocket after the old boy games. Matt Collins

5/ Wardrobe malfunctions

Well, it borders on the height of un-professionalism to be frank.

How the players stood for such amateur-ish antics one will never know.

Or maybe it was just a cruel prank played on these tireless players.

But whoever thought it would be a funny joke to shrink the player's jerseys should really take a good hard look at themselves.

Thankfully a full investigation will be carried out and this incident will not be covered up.

Which, ironically, is exactly how the players felt.

Players were not impressed that the washing machine had shrunk their jerseys. Matt Collins

6/ The invisible defender

His performance was well and truly worthy of man-of-the-match honours.

The only problem was finding him after the match.

The invisible defender was by far the stand-out, making many great tackles while the other defenders were nowhere in sight.

A novice to the game would assume the attacking players were just falling over their own feet, too top-heavy or just down-right uncoordinated.

But alas, it was the handy work of the invisible defender.

He has been known to make an appearance at all levels of the game from time-to-time.

But in Saturday's Old Boys' games, he played a starring role.

Players had to beware of the invisible defenders. Matt Collins

7/ Thoughtful and considerate players

Sport can be a great way to bring people together.

Many of the world's political problems can be, and have been solved in the sporting arena.

And so it was, at the Old Boys' games on Saturday.

One completely selfless and sympathetic gesture by the players was highly commendable.

So as to not over-challenge the score board operator, the players took an unspoken oath to not score very many points.

It is a gesture rarely seen in the international world of sport, but one that did not go unnoticed.

HALF TIME SCORE: Soccer games have produced more points. Matt Collins

All jokes aside, the players and officials should be commended for their efforts.

The large Murgon crowd enjoyed a light-hearted afternoon and got a kick out of seeing their mates run around once again.

I'm sure there will be a few sore and sorry bodies today.

But if it's any consolation, unlike their youthfulness, the stories they tell will never fade.