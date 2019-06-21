The 7 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

HAPPY Friday everyone!

How great was super Saturday last weekend? But there is no break this weekend, there are another exciting three days of action-packed sports to follow starting tonight.

Gympie Touch teams will battle for supremacy tonight from 6pm.

Touch Finals - Men's A Grade winners, "Ag Solutions" (Back From Left) Shaun Savage, Andrew McLellan, Phil Cumner and Andy William (Front from Left) Lachlan Williams, Ben Buggy and Matt Pearce Connor Peckitt

There are tight contests between the sides and all sides have players to tip the advantage for their team.

You can get a run down of the sides in tonight's grand finals here: Gympie Touch Teams battle for supremacy.

The Gympie Hammers broke a 20-year drought when they devastated a Sunshine Coast team - but this was not the only achievement of the game - fullback Owen Dugdale played one of his best.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers vs Nambour Toads Men - Kadison Millard Hammers Leeroy Todd

But all eyes are now on tonight - when the Hammers take on the Nambour Toads to retain the Bone of Contention trophy - where more than just securing a victory is at stake.

You will see what we mean form this incredible video: It is on: Gympie has a bone to pick with Nambour.

Gympie Turf Club RSL Cup - RSL general manager Steve Lancaster and Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur excited for a big day at the races on Saturday. Bec Singh

Meanwhile, the Gympie Turf Club is excited about perfect conditions for tomorrow's first winter meet of the season. Everything you need to know about getting to the track you can find out here.

In other big news - Gympie sports buffs can sink their teeth into a new series we are running - The Gympie Times Player of the Week.

A Gympie Cats sharp-shooter who bagged a suitcase of goals in his debut took out the first Player of the Week.

His new co-coach Jason Kent calls him dead-eye dick and here's why.

The Gympie Cats have made securing a finals spot in the QFA Division 3 a tough task after they surrendered a crucial home game last Saturday.

Gympie Cats 2019 trial game - Jack Cross Troy Jegers

There were some excellent photos of the crucial game and full run-down of the match here in case you missed it.

MX Nationals Round 6 roars into Gympie this Sunday - bringing thousands of people and injecting $400k into the Gympie economy.

- 5000 people to inject $400k this weekend near Gympie

- New sports venue lands major event for Gympie

With about 450 competitors expected you will not want to miss our coverage of it.

Mx Farm Queensland - Mark Bishop Troy Jegers

If we don't see you there, we may catch you at the Gympie Touch mixed finals tomorrow night or at the Turf Club tomorrow.

If you spot us, rock up and say hello. Maybe we'll take your photo.

Lets hope the Maroons can take out the series on Sunday night. Queenslander!

Cheers everyone!