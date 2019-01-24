The 5 Gympie players who will their X-factor for T20 final

CRICKET: This Sunday will be the Gympie Gold's fourth consecutive finals series, and being undefeated in the regular season will give the Gold an edge over their opposition.

With all the finals and grand final played on the one day, the Gold will need to bring their A-game but there are five x-factor players against Glasshouse.

Gympie Gold Lewis Waugh captain opener/first drop. Bec Singh

1. Steven Brady and Lewis Waugh

The two openers will be crucial in setting up a partnership for the game.

"(The) first six overs are a power play and we will need to capitalise in those early overs,” Gold captain Lewis Waugh said.

From left,Steven Brady, Kaden Dickfos, Brycen Mitchell, Andre Cave and Josh Brady. Bec Singh

"(We need) wickets in hand and a chance to get more runs. We are the openers and if Steve and I get off to a good start, you give your team confidence,” Waugh said.

"The power play is critical in a T20 and can be the make or break. (We need to) keep a tight line and be consistent, especially in those first six overs.”

Josh Brady. Bec Singh

2. Josh Brady

All-rounder Brady has been in great form and will certainly allow the Gold to play their attacking style of play.

"Josh and the middle order will be crucial to get to a competitive score,” Waugh said.

"We will need partnerships and to not lose too many early wickets.

"His bowling has been tight and ... (he has) a good economy.”

Gympie Gold Brycen Mitchell bowling all-rounder. Bec Singh

3. Brycen Mitchell

Paceman Mitchell plays an important role in the Gold XI.

"We will need to bowl to our strengths, have a plan and then bowl to that plan,” Waugh said.

"He has good pace and a little bit of swing bowling.”

Cricket - A Grade Valleys vs Wests - Andre Cave Wests Leeroy Todd

4. Andre Cave

Another paceman in form.

"Andre is bowling tight lines and has taken a few good wickets the past few weeks,” Waugh said.

CRICKET: Nambour Vs Gympie. Gympie's Kaden Dickfos sends one down. Patrick Woods

5. Kaden Dickfos

The all-rounder has been bowling with good economy.

"If he can keep it tight in the middle overs we might be able to pick up a few wickets,” Waugh said.

Waugh said being undefeated season and having T20 finals experience would give his side confidence.

Gold v Glasshouse at Kerry Emery Oval, Maroochydore on Sunday at 9.30am. The grand final will be at 1.30pm.