The 3 Gympie gymnasts that made the region proud

Gymnastics: Three Gympie gymnasts have done the region proud and will now focus on competitions that will start at the end of term three. .

Level 7 open Dillyn Blackburn, 16, level 8 open Milla Kennedy, 14, and level 8 open Ivy Dugdale, 16, competed at the women's artistic gymnastics Senior State Championships last month.

Gympie Gymnastics coach Teagan Cleary said it was exciting to have them represent the region.

"They all competed well and consistent on both days the level 8s,” Cleary said.

"That was Ivy's third competition in level 8 and Milla's fourth, so it was a brand new level for them and they stepped up really well.”

"There is not many children competing at these higher level and these gymnasts are happy for the chance to compete.

"Ivy said she was grateful for the opportunity to compete because she knows that not everyone has made it this far .

"Milla noticed at the event there was things she could improve from watching the other competitors, such as her landing off the beams.

"They will be just training 20 hours per week for the next term and then towards the end of term three start competitions.”

Dillyn finished sixth and saw improvements in some areas.

"On my floor routine my score improved by a whole point, which is quite an achievement,” she said.

Dillyn will be training towards level 8 but remaining in level 7 and aiming for 45 points.