Gympie Hammers presentation night - Men's side give jersey to Mount Pleasant owner for the businesses support this season.
News

The 2019 Gympie Hammers presentation night, in pictures

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
2nd Nov 2019 1:35 PM
RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club celebrated the achievements of the club and players at the presentation night on Friday at the Mount Pleasant Hotel.

President Jason McPherson said there were plenty of highlights this year for the club but the one that stood out for him was the inaugural Hammers ladies day.

“We saw high school player numbers rise, the development of our under-12s with 30 children participating before our Saturday home games,” he said.

“There were over 600 children playing rugby which is up for the 308 we had last year.

“The biggest highlight for me was the ladies day. In all the years I have been with the Hammers that we felt like a real club. It was also our most successful day as a club.”

Gympie Hammers presentation night - Sunshine Coast Representatives (back, from left) Ryan Gottke and Brae McAllister. (Front) Allie Salter, Caitlin Urwin and Georgia Zemanek.
McPherson said he is hoping to build on the momentum of this season to the next and the club’s next focus would be the addition of an A-grade men’s team.

