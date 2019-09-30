Menu
WELL DONE: Kylie Wheeler, Sam Bradshaw, Tiahni Webber, Vanessa Henricks, Sammie Sutton and Kylie Dickenson were awarded Female Team of the Year at the Gympie United presentation night.
The 2019 Gympie Gladiators presentation night, in pictures

Rebecca Singh
by
30th Sep 2019 6:17 PM
FOOTBALL: In the first season Gympie United Football played under one banner, the club celebrated its success at the senior presentation awards night on Friday.

The Gladiators men's premier and reserve sides played their second season but for the other teams, men's division 3 and 4, under-18s, over-35s and the women's division 1 and 2, it was their inaugural season.

"It was a good way to celebrate a successful season,” president Joel Albion said.

Gympie United Soccer Presentation - Kylie Wheeler and Tanya Albion Div 2 Ladys Player Of The Year
"From the men's to the women's, we all got together to celebrate the first year and it was a good one.”

The highlight of the evening, Albion said, was seeing people recognised for their hard work.

"There were a few that did not know they were receiving the awards and a few received life memberships,” he said.

"People have done hard work in the background that should not be unrewarded. Pam (Tindall), Kerri (Healey) and Terry (Ferguson) getting life membership was a big deal.

Gympie United Soccer Presentation - Kerri Healey, Terry Ferjuson, Joel Albion, Pam Tindall - Life Members
"The teams of the year was another highlight. It is a prestigious award to be recognised as the best in the 11 for your gender.”

Despite not making the finals, the premier men's side improved on last season.

"Everyone talks about the teams that made finals but clubs live and die by their men's team,” Albion said.

"Last season the premier men's finished on 10 points, this season it was 30.

Gympie United Soccer Presentation - Gary Mieran and Kyle Nix Div 1 Manager and Coach
"It is a massive improvement, the depth we have and Kyle (Nix,the coach) being there and stamping his quality and his way of playing the game will filter through the ranks for next year.

"Someone with his passion, we can build a club around that and his work has been pretty underrated and unnoticed and he needs a big thank you for everything he has done.”

Albion said the culture of the club was only going to continue improving.

"From the 13s to the senior men's there has been a culture change.,” he said.

"We support each other and celebrate the successes but I would not say it is complete. We are going to keep working on our culture and in the next season or two there will be a healthy culture with everyone getting together and supporting each other.”

