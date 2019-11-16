The 2019 Cooloola Kart Club presentations, in pictures

Cooloola Coast Kart Club - TOP DRIVERS: Cooloola Coast Kart Club members Harvey Pryce, 15, Shaun Jaques, 12, Luke Smith, 15, Byron Phillips, 14 and Zane Rinaldi, 13 finished off this season strongly but have big plans for next year.

MOTORSPORT: The Cooloola Coast Kart Club Christmas Fun meet celebrated the achievements of the club and drivers at the presentations on Saturday at the track.

The up and comers and future stars were recognised for their driving this season and the club is building off this momentum.

“It has been a really good season, it is good to see the children in the club move forward and gain more experience,” he said.

“We have more children then ever competing in the Australian rounds and good to see they are not just competing in the club but getting well known in the national circles.

“There was plenty of success this year but we have a plan for the next five years of what we want to achieve.”

Cooloola Coast Kart Club presentation 2019 - Junior Club Champion Harvey Pryce. Photos Bec Singh

Harvey Pryce, Shaun Jaques, Luke Smith, Byron Phillips and Zane Rinaldi are touted as some of the future stars of the sport and after a strong season this year, have big plans for 2020.

“It is my second year of karting and I raced the two rounds of state championships this year,” Pryce said.

“I was third round 1 and second round I did not finish. I was first at Gympie Club Championships and 2nd at Ipswich Club Championships.

“We will be moving to a new class next year, so I will be learning that. I will move from KA (Karting Australia) 4 junior to KA3. It is a bigger engine 100cc and over the break will get the kart sorted out over the break.”

Cooloola Coast Kart Club presentation 2019 - Senior Club Champion Adam Strohfeldt. Photos Bec Singh

Jaques moved from cadet to class KA4 junior at the start of this season and after practice on the track there was plenty to celebrate.

“I had a pretty successful season this year and I placed in the top five of my races,” he said.

“I want to settle in a class next year and be successful in that class. I am thinking about moving to class KA3 or KA2 junior but I will just see how I go the next few months.”

There were a few learning experiences for driver Rinaldi and class changes, he will be the one to beat next year.

Cooloola Coast Kart Club presentation 2019 - KA$ junior champs. Photos Bec Singh

“The first national round at Ipswich in February I go punted off, in Newcastle my motor blew up and in KA2 my friend took me out,” he said.

“I have won a couple races in Gympie but it was a great season. I did four different classes this year in five different carts. I started in KA4 junior, moved to KA3 junior then JMAX (junior max) and the last was KA2. It was a good experience and I am ready to go back for next year.”

Cooloola Coast Kart Club presentation 2019 - KA3 senior champs. Photos Bec Singh

There were a few podiums in KA3 junior for Phillips and the teenager hopes to move into the seniors next year.

“I did 20 odd races this year with eight podiums and two wins,” he said.

“I have been driving for four years and I would say it has been my most successful year. I will aim for seniors next year but we have not decided which class.”

There were a few highs and lows for Smith this season but after a decent finish he is focused for the next challenge.

Cooloola Coast Kart Club presentation 2019 - TAG 125 restricted light 5th Hayley Strohfeldt. Photos Bec Singh

“I did a few rounds this year and had a lot of fun but at the start of the year I had a big crash, I bent a kart,” he said.

“It put me out of racing for a few weeks but I had my brothers kart to use while mine was being repaired. I am going to move into seniors so I am aiming for podium finishes but there will be friendly competition because I will be racing my brother.”