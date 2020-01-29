The 2016 Goomeri water upgrade that never happened

Goomeri’s water treatment plant has been in line for an upgrade since at least 2016, but no date is set.

GYMPIE Regional Council maintains the Goomeri water supply is secure as questions continue to surround an upgrade to its treatment plant which was first floated at least four years ago.

A public consultation paper released by the council in mid-2017 as part of its Local Government Infrastructure Plan lists the estimated timing of a $537,000 upgrade to the town’s plant as 2016.

A 2016 report says the upgrade was needed, but the timing listed in a council document was an “error”.

It was sourced from a separate 2016 report by Hunter H20 recommending the upgrade

A council spokeswoman said that date had been an editing error “which should have been picked up prior to release”, and no upgrade had been agreed to.

A new bore is being built to secure the town’s supply.

“Council neither allocated nor spent the money referred,” she said.

The report lists Goomeri’s plant alongside other water infrastructure upgrades planned at Amamoor, Kandanga, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach.

Goomeri’s work is the only one not complete. No date for the upgrade is yet set, with the plant posing a few problems.

Hunter’s report recommended desalination membranes be installed, but these would be destroyed by algae in Kinbombi’s water. Another review was needed, she said, as Hunter only looked at surface water quality and not the requirements to process it and bore water. A new (third) bore is being opened at Goomeri to ensure the water supply.