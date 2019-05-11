$20 Kmart dress every woman wants

This brand new leopard print dress is sure to fly off the racks for just $20.

The rapidly cooling weather means it's time to layer up and beat the chill.

But just because it's cold outside, doesn't mean you have to lock up your dresses until next spring.

Kmart's newest dress is already forecast to fly off the rack, despite the winter chill, as a perfect match for a pair of stockings and boots.

How can we tell? The gorgeous long-sleeved, animal print dress has gone bananas on social media.

The knee-length dress was first spotted on the popular Instagram account, The Kmart Lover, where host Claire shared an image of the pretty, tiered hem dress.

She even paired it with black heeled boots, earrings and a black clutch for a completely look - all for just $63.

The dress features a bold animal print and is tapered in at the waist before it flares out towards the bottom.

Claire's post was liked by almost 2,000 people, with hundreds of comments about how amazing the little leopard print frock looked.

"Shut up and take my money," one woman joked.

Another said: "Oh wow that dress, in Kmart? Cool!"

Eagle eye Kmart lovers confirmed that the dress was brand new, with one fan commenting that staff were seen "hanging these in Kmart today".

In fact, the dress is so new that Kmart haven't even released images of it yet in its catalogue.

One shopper said she had actually "picked this dress up today."

"I have nowhere to currently wear it but it's totally cute haha," she wrote.

Another said she had also purchased the dress online, claiming it was "the best $20 leopard dress I have ever seen".

Kmart is all about animal print at the moment, having just launched a line of bold headbands, scrunchies and clutches as well.

The bargain department store's Instagram account encouraged shoppers to come in and "add a pop of wild print to your wardrobe."

The response to the launch of the animal print products has been sheer excitement, with many Kmart enthusiasts they want "all of it" and others declaring that "animal print is life".

