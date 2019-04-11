The 15 best things I've read this week, and four worst

EASTER TREAT: Nothing exceeds like excess and Easter has traditionally been a time when the lean times of Lent give way to a celebration, with lots of sweet things for the children and sometimes the adults too. Farmer and Sun owner Sharla Watson shows off the store's special treat, an as-yet unnamed creation made from an Easter egg filled with chocolate thick shake.

IT HAS been a sad week for The Gympie Times family this week with the tragic death of former deputy editor and Hammers coach Chris Butt last weekend, and then the death of former councillor and community stalwart Julia Lawrence on Thursday.

I was a close friend of Chris and Billie and their family and my heart goes out to them all, and to the Lawrence family.

Julia's funeral will take place at Gympie Funeral Services at the Monkland, at 10am on Monday.

In other news this week, the Prime Minister called a federal election for May 18. Strap in for the ride everyone. We have five candidates so far vying for the seat of Wide Bay.

For the LNP: Llew O'Brien, incumbent since 2016

Wide Bay LNP incumbent Llew O'Brien. Contributed

For the ALP: Jason Scanes

ALP candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes makes his point to more than 70 supporters, including family and campaign volunteers, at Gympie RSL Club. Arthur Gorrie

For the Greens: Daniel Bryar

Wide Bay Greens candidate Daniel Bryar. Contributed

Independent: Tim Jerome

Tim Jerome, Independent candidate for Wide Bay.

For the UAP: Andrew Schebella

Andrew Schebella, UAP candidate for Wide Bay. Contributed

May the best man win.

On a completely different subject, despicable Kin Kin child killer Shane Purssell Akehurst was sentenced on Thursday for torturing and killing his baby boy Corby.

SEEKING JUSTICE: Corby Akehurst's aunt, Tanya, third from left, and supporters outside Brisbane Supreme Court. They'd travelled down for the sentence of Corby's dad, Shane Purssell Akehurst, who pleaded guilty to Corby's manslaughter and torture. Geoff Egan

VICTIM: Corby Akehurst was tortured for months and then killed by his father, Shane Purssell Akehurst. Contributed

The LNP is not happy with the sentence and demanded the State Government appeal it.

On a much lighter note, good bloke and Mothar Mountain farmer Mick Gould, who was famously cheated on in this year's killer season of Married at First Sight, has told all to journalist Philippe Coquerand over a glass of Baileys Irish Cream at his property this week.

Gympie's very own MAFS star Mick Gould at his property in Mothar Mountain. Philippe Coquerand

We love you Mick. You're a true blue character and have a funny way with words.

Another gorgeous story we did this week is the 11 pregnancies the staff at Farmer and Sun have had since the cafe opened four years ago. I know the farm where the Waugh family grows all their beautiful fresh produce is fertile, but this takes things to a new level.

Gympie Athletics - L and G Cross Family Shield Intermediate Female Athlete under 12 - under 14 under 13 girls winner and under 13 age champion Amelia Garner. Bec Singh

In sport, Gympie Athletics Club members celebrated their high and quiet achievers recently and we have celebrated each and every award recipient in this special spread.

Gympie's rugby league team, the Devils, are looking the best and brightest they have looked in years this season and stay tuned for some Gympie glory this winter. Our insanely passionate sport reporter, Bec Singh, has special massive spread on this year's team in tomorrow's Gympie Times and going online first thing tomorrow morning.

We introduce you to every single player.

Congrats to Central School for joining an elite club of big improvers in the latest NAPLAN results posted on the My School website this week.

And finally, our farmers are locked in constant battle with that scourge, giant rat's tail. Gympie MP Tony Perrett this week welcome news the state inquiry into invasive weeds will be resumed after two years of delays and inactivity.

Mr Perrett and shadow health minister Ros Bates toured Gympie Hospital this week also, in a state-wide campaign to draw attention the bed availability crisis in too many hospitals.

Rest assured The Gympie Times will not go quietly into the night on this issue. It runs parallel to the disgraceful treatment of our vulnerable older residents due to the lack of rigid levels of quality care and beds.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Queensland Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at a "crisis-hit" Gympie Hospital this week. Arthur Gorrie

Not good enough. We need to shift the paradigm on this thinking in our leadership. What's the point of economic prosperity if we are cruel and uncaring towards our most vulnerable? Our aged, who have worked hard and deserve respect and the highest quality of care, are being let down.

It's Easter and I hope everyone is have a great time with their families and making big plans for next weekend. My crew will be headed to the stunning Amama for a family barbecue.

The weather is perfect for camping and here are the best spots in our region to take the fam bam.

Frances Klein will be acting editor next week. Renee Albrecht

Until next time, enjoy. I am off next week and Frances Klein will be steering the good ship Gympie Times. Happy Easter everyone.