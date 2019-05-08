The 15 best things I've read about Gympie region this week

Liam Gray, Allen Wheatley and his wife Helen Cowman-Wheatley, Cats name is Valentino (answers to Munchkins)

ONE day I will write a novel about life in a country newsroom - or a sit com.

The Gympie Times newsroom is a big open area in the old ambulance station where ad reps and journos collide. Conducting a phone interview or trying to negotiate with a customer can be a noisy business.

The jokes can get a bit ribald and, especially after 5pm when everyone except the journos has gone home and our 6.30pm print deadline is looming, things can get pretty hairy and the language florid.

This is usually the time an escaped cow will decide to stray out on to the Mary Valley Highway in front of a car, or a fire will break out - just when things are already at fever pitch and the news team is raw and exhausted from a big day chasing the news.

It's Murphy's Law and it is real, believe me.

It wasn't a case of Murphy's Law on Thursday though, when a massive bull completely totalled a car in the Valley in the early hours of the morning. Strangely, there was another accident last night involving a cow and a car.

Will things come in threes, as they tend to do around here? Or in a cluster, at least?

The country newsroom gig gets even busier at certain times of year, for example when the Gympie Show is on. Already the ferris wheel is up out at the Showgrounds, and our photographer Troy Jegers was out there this week getting some cool photos from the air with our drone.

Before the Show officially opens on Thursday, we will be giving away our awesome and nifty Show Program inside Wednesday's printed version of The Gympie Times. This glossy little booklet will fit neatly into a handbag or a back pocket and has all the info you need to not miss out on anything at the Show, including a map, the Education Trail and a full program of events over the three days.

As if all this was not enough, next Saturday we go to the polls to elect the next federal government.

There are 7 candidates for Wide Bay, and four of them turned up for the Meet the Candidates night hosted by Gympie's new Chamber of Commerce at the Civic Centre on Tuesday night. The Chamber will be holding a breakfast meeting next Wednesday morning at the RSL and featuring yet another great speaker, Terry Ryder, founder and manager of hotspotting.com

Come election day, we will have our reporters on the ground, bringing you rolling coverage of the election results as they unfold for Wide Bay and the whole of Australia on our website.

In sport, Gympie touch leading lady Kym Waugh when her Australian World Cup team took gold at Kuala Lumpur.

Another over-achiever Rebecca O'Neill is off to Las Vegas in July to represent Australia in the World Stars of Golf Junior Championships.

The poor Gympie Cats are struggling to get some traction in their first season in the Queensland Football Association Division 3 league, but they are still playing like a bunch of champions and are off to give it their best shot at Ipswich this weekend.

Have a great weekend everyone and stay warm. SEE YOU AT THE SHOW!