The 15 best things I have read this week

Tantalising storm build-ups in the Gympie region have produced some spectacular lightning and good rainfall.

IT'S all been happening in Gympie this week and like the storm clouds that brought good rain, the vibe is definitely building on what a spectacular future is in store for this region.

Monday afternoon's storm as it moved in.

According to famous futurist and demographer Bernard Salt, the Gympie region is poised to capitalise on the national zeitgeist that is turning its back on big institutions, the church and party politics.

ZEITGEIST: The defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history as shown by the ideas and beliefs of the time.

Bernard Salt predicts good things for the Gympie region Contributed

We always knew it, and now it's been confirmed by somebody who has studied the numbers and speaks about these things all over the world.

Australians are sick of dishonesty, media-trained politicians who churn out learnt lines of meaningless spin, and the tsunami of "fake” that has swept the world.

What this region holds dear and does best - primary production, "real” people, community spirit, fresh air, countryside and fresh produce - is what humanity craves.

Gympie AFLW export Jessy Keeffe in action against Collingwood at Victoria Park. David Layden

Build it and they will come. We have built it, and we continue to build it and preserve it. As Aussies grow increasingly weary of the rat race and the b-------, they will twig to what we are on to here and they will want to be a part of it.

In the meantime, we must take care to not lose what we have. Our planners and politicians must act carefully. Preserve what makes this place special but ensure we have the infrastructure to facilitate a prosperous future.

IN MEMORY: Tin Can Bay conservationist and mum Maree Prior is being remembered by loved ones for her vivacious personality. Burnett Mary Regional Group

Mr Salt was not the only luminary to visit our humble city this past week. Swimming legend Lisa Curry, looking more fabulous than ever, was an absolute delight when she shared an intimate evening with an invited crowd in the RSL Orchid Room last Friday night.

She lives just down the road these days - she's a living example of the zeitgeist - and is loving her new life with her new hubby in the Mary Valley.

Gympie Times Club Event featuring guest speaker Lisa Curry at the RSL: MC Dave McLenaghan, Steve Hirst, Lisa Curry, Shelley Strachan and John Cochrane. Troy Jegers

She is not the only wealthy, high achieving celebrity to opt to invest in this region in recent times. Rumours persist that Chris Hemsworth and/or Matt Damon have purchased a home on the Cooloola Coast, and I know of two very wealthy and successful but "real” high achiever who have also made this wise choice.

KEEPING IT REAL: Chris Hemsworth with Isabella Wood with her friend Tessa Cantori and sister Laura Wood camping at Double Island Point. Rumours persist - and we have been unable to confirm them despite multiple sightings - the Hemsworths have bought a property in the Gympie region. They are not the only rich and famous people to making that smart move. Contributed

Bringing these high achievers into our midst, and hearing what they have to say, is a great way to get a fresh perspective on things and ideas on what direction we need to point ourselves in.

STATE OF THE REGION: Futurist Bernard Salt in Gympie on Thursday with Michael Nolan, Julie Williams and Julie Worth. Scott Kovacevic

The Gympie Times' campaign State of the Region continues in tomorrow's print edition and online, showcasing the wisdom of our business leaders, wrapping up the enlightening words and analysis Mr Salt brought to the Civic Centre yesterday, and adding a dash of humour and social reveal.

Gundiah State School Preppies: Ms Jodie NorrisL-R Prep StudentsJade Hill, Leon Cheers, Kane Davis and Bonnie Wilson. Troy Jegers

And don't miss our cuteness overload keepsake next Wednesday, March 27, when we bring you the annual My First Year liftout, featuring adorable photos of this region's 600 new school starters from 31 schools.

