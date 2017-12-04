The 12 beers of Christmas

Check out Rowan Schindler's pick for the top beers for Christmas.

NOTHING says Christmas like long hot days of cricket in the backyard, followed with a lazy afternoon sunset drinking down an ice-cold beer. In celebration of this age-old tradition, Rowan Schindler has picked 12 of his favourite frosted beers to sample your way to Christmas day.

10 Toes Brewery Pipeline Pale Ale. Contributed

10 TOES BREWERY

THE first beer out of the tap could be the first surfer on the wave, and this brewery takes its inspiration straight from the surf.

10 Toes Brewery is a beer purists dream. They brew their own beer using old milk vats converted for brewing, and set up shop in an industrial space on Sugar Road, Alexandra Headland.

Their Blonde Summer Ale (3.3%), and the Pipeline Pale Ale (4.7%) will have you frothin' for Christmas.

Moffat Beach Brewing Company Saison. Contributed

HIPSTER HOPS WILL TEST YOU

THE next in line is the movers and shakers of Moffat Beach, the most hipster of Sunshine Coast suburbs.

The crew at Moffat Beach Brewing Company have an eclectic mix of beers on offer and are known to throw a few hops in the brew in terms of spicing things up a little bit.

Their two beers, the Saison (5%) and the Deadbeat Boyfriend Cream Ale (4.5%) will test your tastebuds with two of the more interesting ales in this article.

The Sunshine Coast Brewery Summer Ale Contributed

DON'T FORGET TRUE BREWS

THE Sunshine Coast Brewery was kicking around brewing beers before all the other guests came to the party.

Opened in 1998, they have perhaps been a little guilty of being too early for the party, then when it got pumping, everyone forgot they were there.

Their undoubted wisdom remains though; they know more than most about beer.

Their Summer Ale (3.5%) and their Pilsner (4.6%) are staples in the fridge.

Balter Brewing Company XPA and Pilsner. Contributed

BALTER, WITH ENJOYMENT

THE first beer from outside the Sunshine Coast arrives for a reason - it is truly one of the best.

Balter Brewing Company is easily one of the coolest "people” at the Christmas party. Not only are they cool, but they know people.

Those people are investors and pro-surfers Mick Fanning, Joel Parkinson, Bede Durbidge and Josh Kerr.

Their Pilsner (4.9%) and their Extra Pale Ale (5%) are a delight.

The Prancing Pony Brewery Indian Red Ale. Contributed

INDIAN RED PACKS PUNCH

THE bolter from the blue arrives in the form of a brewery run by an actual German.

The Prancing Pony is not well known in Queensland, mainly because its brewery is in the Adelaide Hills.

The proximity to good alcohol lends it in good stead, with the brewery owning multiple awards.

Their Indian Red Ale (7.9%) packs a punch, and their Hopwork Orange APA (4.8%) is gulp-able.

Brouhaha Brewery Milk Stout Contributed

SAVING THESE FOR SANTA

THE final beers, those reserved for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, should be those which blow your mind.

Maleny's Brouhaha Brewery is incredible. If it were anywhere else, or had pro-surfer investors, it would eclipse all others.

The range of their beers defies belief and they recently won best brewer award at The Beeries.

I'd choose their Milk Stout (4.8%) and the American Wheat Ale (5.1%).