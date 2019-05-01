The $100,000 fingerprint in a Noosa jewellery box

TOO RISKY: A young man was denied bail for a second time after he was deemed to pose a high risk of failing to appear in court next time.

A FINGERPRINT found inside a Noosa jewellery box gave police a strong case against Brett Ingliss Bayldon, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan ruled on Monday.

Mr Callaghan rejected Bayldon's bail application, his second in a week in Gympie Magistrates Court, as he awaits trial on charges alleging unlawful entry to commit a crime, unlawful possession of controlled drugs and unlawful possession of weapons.

The court was told prosecution material referred to stolen goods valued at more than $100,000, but that Bayldon, 27, denied the allegations.

Mr Callaghan noted the earlier bail application had been rejected last Wednesday, after another magistrate ruled that Bayldon, 27, posed "an unacceptable risk of re-offending and failing to appear (in the court to answer the charges against him).”

Bayldon's solicitor told the court Bayldon had not had the chance to make submissions at his earlier appearance.

Mr Callaghan backed last week's bail refusal and rejected submissions that the police did not have a strong case.

"It is a strong case,” Mr Callaghan said.

"His fingerprint was found on the inside of a jewellery box at Noosa, in the residence where the goods were stolen.” Mr Callaghan said.

He said Bayldon was in a "show cause” situation, partly because of his failure to appear in the court on April 1 and because of the strength of evidence against him.

Bayldon also had a failure to appear on his record, from Bundaberg. He had a right of seek bail again because there had been a change of circumstances, but needed to convince the court that the risk of granting him bail was within acceptable limits.

"He has failed to do that. I'm afraid he's still using drugs.

"There is a change of circumstances, but there is a risk of further offences,” Mr Callaghan said, remanding Bayldon in custody until his next appearance, on June 17.