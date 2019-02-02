The 10 most Instagram worthy places in the Gympie region

The Carlo Sand Blow is one of the most mind-blowing Instagram hotspots on offer in the Gympie region.

The Carlo Sand Blow is one of the most mind-blowing Instagram hotspots on offer in the Gympie region.

LAKE Wabby at Fraser Island was as close as the Gympie region came to landing on a recent, Queensland-wide list of social media's most popular locations.

Noosa's "fairy rock pools” were another nearby social hot spot included on travel specialist Big 7's list of Queensland's "most Instagrammable attractions”, showcasing the most postcard-worthy places the state has to offer.

The Great Sandy National Park swimming hole, with stunning contrasts created by the deep green water and the bright white of surrounding sand dunes, landed third on the coveted list.

Lake Wabby on Fraser Island.

Secret rock pools in Noosa National Park.

The fairy pools, regarded as a "hidden gem” nestled close to Noosa National Park, came in at number four after thousands of beach-goers made them Insta famous.

Australia came out on top on the global scale, finishing as the No. 1 country in the world for 2019.

The Courier Mail reported judges credited Queensland's seven wonders with a "large role in helping seal the deal”.

Whitehaven Beach at the Whitsundays and Cape Tribulation in far north Queensland beat out Lake Wabby for the state's top two spots.

With the Gympie region "mostly” ignored on the list, The Gympie Times has compiled a list of our most breathtaking and unique attractions perfect for a visit, and for social media snaps.

1. Carlo Sand Blow

Lake Poona. Borumba Dam. Hayden and Amelie Lloyd discover the moonscape at Carlo Sand Blow.

FAMOUSLY known as the perfect place to watch the sunrise and sunset, the easily accessible and undeniably beautiful Carlo Sand Blow affords spectacular views of coastline from Double Island Point, the Inskip Peninsula and even the southern tip of Fraser Island.

The "sea of sand” which spans more than 15ha can be reached via a 600m nature walk from Cooloola Drive.

The track is also the entrance to the Cooloola Great Walk.

If you're lucky, you could also spot pods of dolphins, turtles, dugongs, sharks and other marine life.

2. Searys Creek

The beautiful Searys Creek on the Cooloola Coast.

A GREAT spot to take a dip in refreshing swimming holes or enjoy a leisurely walk, the pocket-sized Searys Creek rest area sits just 8km south of Rainbow Beach.

Popular with beachgoers returning from Rainbow, the creek is just a 100m walk from the car park just off Rainbow Beach Rd.

Nature lovers are also in for a treat, as the boardwalk passes through heath and low woodland on the way to the swimming holes.

3. Brooyar State Forest

Bruno Gohier and Olga Kuznetsova stand on the edge at the top of their climb at Brooyar State Forest, near Gympie.

THERE'S something for everyone at Brooyar, whether it's camping, rock-climbing or abseiling.

Whatever you're keen on, spectacular scenery awaits anyone making the short, 50-metre walk from the carpark to the lookout.

4. Lake Poona

The beautiful tea-stained Poona Lake on the Cooloola Coast is a secluded spot to fight the heat.

WITH stunning sights from the land or the water, Lake Poona is a must for the perfect Insta shot.

The 2.1km walking track to get to the Lake from the Bymien Picnic area provides lush views of spectacular rainforests, and the pristine freshwater lake sitting between sand dunes in the Great Sandy National Forest offers its very own appeal.

Find the walking track 4km south of Rainbow Beach by taking Freshwater Rd to the Bymien Picnic Area.

5. Borumba Dam

Madison Caswell, Ashlyn Steele and Darci Caswell at Borumba Dam

THE famous Borumba Dam at Imbil is home to many treasured fishing and swimming spots.

Also known as one of the region's most popular campgrounds, it's even drawn the attention of celebrities such as Nick "The Honey Badger” Cummins.

6. Yabba Creek

"This tranquil scene was taken from the veranda of Imbil Bridge Farm, looking across Yabba Creek to the camping ground at Imbil," says Gympie's Lea Roberts.

Running through Imbil township and Borumba Dam, Yabba Creek spills into the Mary River and offers gorgeous views along the way.

A "hidden gem” in the region, Yabba Falls in the Jimna Range paint a picture truly worthy of your next Insta masterpiece.

There are also places to camp along the creek.

7. Rainbow Beach Steps

Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth

IF YOU visit Rainbow Beach, chances are you'll want a photo of the Rainbow Steps.

The stairway is known for the optimistic and sometimes controversial "How Good Is Living” slogan painted over the rainbow colours.

The famous stairway has also seen the likes of had Aussie icon and Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth stop by for a look.

8. Rainbow Beach/Double Island Point

Surf laps at the base of the coloured sand dunes between Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point.

Fleur Grafe and Rebecca Coley from Germany.

KNOWN all over the world for first-class beaches and unique landscapes, Rainbow and DIP are perhaps the most obvious attractions on the list.

Your social game is not strong enough if you don't take advantage of all this slice of heaven has to offer.

9. Kinbombi Falls

Kinbombi Falls near Kilkivan has been formally named under the Department of Natural Resources and Mines.

YOU might not be in luck unless you visit during the wet season, because the Kinbombi Falls are known to depend on rainfall.

Just off the highway between Kilkivan and Goomeri are the Kimbombi Falls. It's a beauty spot to lock in for a pic as soon as there's a bit of rain.

10. Mothar Mountain Rockpools

Mothar Mountain rock pools, Yabba Creek at Imbil, Brooyar Forestry.

A WELL-known drawcard for swimmers and revellers looking to enjoy a picnic or a barbecue, the babbling streams of the Mothar Mountain rockpools are a must for anyone active on the gram.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS: Amamoor State Forest, Pomona Mountain, Cedar Grove, Wolvi Mountain, Glastonbury Creek.