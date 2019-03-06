The 10 best things I've read this week

PHOTOS: 50 of Gympie region's most adorable cats

GYMPIE school rugby hits a new high this afternoon with the big match between the favourites St Patrick's College and Victory College taking place at Jack Stokes Oval.

Jason McPherson has given his insights ahead of today's schoolboy rugby union game at Jack Stokes Ovals. Leeroy Todd

JUST IN: Blood on the scene of Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

Though I am an old St Pat's supporter from way back, I am also an Aussie - and Aussies love an underdog. I am also a bit of a traditionalist and love nothing more than a good natured contest. So may the best team win. Head down there and catch the local rugby action yourself. Younger teams will be playing from 4pm but the big game is at 6pm.

SIGN UP HERE: $1 for 28 days OR our 12 month plan with unlimited digital access and KAYO Sports Basic

Our sport reporter Bec Singh will be on the scene from 5.30pm and posting photos and the highlights on our website during the game. If you're down there and you see her, say hello. She's a good egg.

Bec Singh Gympie Times sports reporter will be at today's school rugby game at Jack Stokes and reporting live. Renee Albrecht

Big news for the embattled townships of Dagun, Amamoor and Kandanga this week -and for the Gympie region in general - with some monumental rises in land values, which will no doubt impact rates bills.

Carter Holt Harvey Troy Jegers

After the shock loss of our private hospital, Carter Holt Harvey, Stirling Homes and JB Electrical in recent months, to hear our property values have gone up by - for some - more than 70% is welcome news indeed.

CLICK HERE: 10 businesses Gympie said goodbye to last year

With early demolition work now underway on Section D of the Gympie Bypass our civic leaders and the experts we have interviewed all agree on one thing - things are only going to get better economically.

Aerial footage of Gympie's Section C Bypass near Kybong. Philippe Coquerand

GALLERY: 74 of the Gympie region's cutest dogs

Disappointing to hear though, that actual work on the new stretch itself probably won't start for another 12 months. Let's hope the bureaucrats and government pen pushers can get a wriggle on and make that happen sooner.

The longer this billion dollar project stalls, the more lives are lost and the less robust is this region's economic rise.

For some, construction of Section D will be devastating as it will almost certainly wipe out what has been affectionately referred to as the Gympie Pyramid for several decades.

Bypass construction will wipe out the Gympie Pyramid once and for all

Local scholars and history experts, as well as Transport Department investigators have all ruled out any pre-colonial importance of the site, which is officially declared nothing more than a sandstone outcrop.

Kabi Kabi land rights activist Wit-booker says the so-called Gympie Pyramid, also known as Rocky Ridge, will be destroyed by Gympie highway by-pass construction, along with irreplaceable Aboriginal artefacts, including grinding surfaces and stacked rock walls, showing its past as a significant Aboriginal spiritual centre. He was at one point prosecuted for trespassing on a Bunya Nut Festival site at Belli, but the charges have been dropped, he says, because the state government is concerned that it is in breach of international law on the rights of indigenous people.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

But not everyone is convinced of this.

Local Aboriginal campaigner for sovereignty, Wit-boooka (aka Gary Tomlinson) maintains it is a sacred site to his people, and has found himself on the wrong side of the law this week for trespassing there.

Hopefully, the economic growth that is already showing signs of happening, will turn around our long-term, woeful youth unemployment figures, which haven't really showed much improvement in years.

Images of the proposed new private mental Health Hospital in Gympie at Forestry Centre. Gympie Regional Council

Alongside these good numbers, is the awesome news that 100 new aged care beds will be provided in a new facility in the heart of the city, and 25 new drug rehab beds out at the old forestry complex.

New shops are going in at Imbil, which surprisingly has not undergone the meteoric land value rise of its neighbours, the Gympie region has again earned a mention in talk of future space race facilities.

I am going to end on a sad note today, and my heart goes out to the family of adventure loving Wayne Glover, who died in an abseiling accident at our beautiful Point Pure in the Brooyar Forest on Saturday.

Wayne Glover was abseiling in the Gympie region last weekend when tragedy struck.

ONE OF THE BEST: Daughter's tribute to an adventurous dad

Stay safe everyone, and go the Colts in this weekend's Gympie cricket grand final, which will be played down at the One Mile Ovals.