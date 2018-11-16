The 10 best and worst things I have read this week

GOOD LUCK CLASS OF 2018: St Patrick's College Class of 2018 last day of school today. High school graduates throughout Gympie have their last day of school today.

GOOD LUCK CLASS OF 2018: St Patrick's College Class of 2018 last day of school today. High school graduates throughout Gympie have their last day of school today. contributed

WELL, the Class of 2018 has officially left the building as of about midday today.

Chantelle Chippindall and Mitchell Sauer arrive at the James Nash formal on Tuesday afternoon.

It's hard to not get caught up in the excitement they must be feeling - their childhood is ending and they are about to begin the most fun and exciting years of their life, young adulthood.

Breanna Davis and Timothy Collins at the Cooloola Christian College formal this week. Scott Kovacevic

I'm not so old that I can't remember it.

CLICK HERE: Gympie actress beats 150 peers to land Home and Away gig

It's our privilege to record this special time for the Class of 2018 and our photographers and reporters have been incredibly busy and working very long hours this week to capture the glamour of all our local high school formals which will be compiled in one amazing printed keepsake called Fine Form which will be inserted into next Wednesday's Gympie Times.

Jake Bennie and Sophie Hall arrive at the St Patrick's College formal this week. Troy Jegers

We will also be publishing a MEGA GALLERY online like we did with last years' formals where the kids can view every single individual who participated in this growing tradition.

CLICK HERE: MEGA GALLERY of every single Gympie formal photo from 2017

While all this excitement has been going on there have been a couple of low points for our community.

Alleena Bath is being remembered by family and friends for her dedication to her work at Alma St pre prep and her bravery in battling cancer. Contributed

Tragedy struck last Sunday night when one of the region's most beloved kindy and pre-prep teachers, Alleena Bath, succumbed to the cancer she had been fighting for two years at the far-too-young age of 47.

Alleena Bath and her friend and colleague Lisa Gilmore with their group of budding artists at the Gympie gallery.

Our reporter Josh Preston was privileged to speak with Alleena's devastated husband Anthony about the journey the family had been on, and about the amazing woman so many people will miss.

Gympie Times reporter Josh Preston with his dad Mark. DONNA JONES

Alleena taught my children at Alma Street and she truly was the most beautiful and inspirational soul, with a stunning singing voice. Her funeral will be held on Saturday morning.

Another great loss was that of my old mate Roy Mayfield. Though Roy was 84-years-old, his eternal optimism and energy and kindness brought a ray of light to the world for many people. Roy was the Langshaw bus driver and a Polleys bus driver for decades and he was an awesome bus driver and mate of mine, as was much of his family.

Aline Briggs personal carer with Rae and Roy Mayfield. Renee Pilcher

READ MORE: Polleys recognised for 60 years on the buses

His funeral on Thursday was huge. Rest in peace Roy. You were well loved by many, many people.

I couldn't help but get annoyed during the week at how social media and the more traditional media such as this very newspaper, went into meltdown over Oniongate - Bunnings having to bring in a rule that the onion goes under the snag on a sausage in bread so it has less chance of falling out on to the floor and becoming a slip hazard.

READ MORE: The real culprit in the sausage sanga saga

WHAT THE? Bunnings, get your hands off my sausage

Terese Turner was one of many customers to support farmers by purchasing a sausage on bread at the Bunnings Sausage Sizzle. Geordi Offord

I then went on to perpetuate the meltdown by writing an editorial on the stupidity of it all.

READ MORE: Fitzy's moving open letter to Bunnings

THEN we found out it all started because of a slip incident at the GYMPIE Bunnings involving a Mary Valley farmer, so we had to write even more stories and editorials on the whole thing.

I hated doing it, but it had to be done - we were on breakfast TV for goodness sake!

As we head into the weekend now and the Class of 2018 heads to schoolies, I hope it is a nice and safe one for everyone.

Don't forget, please feel free to email me any time you want to give feedback on what we are doing here at the GT, or if you have any ideas on stories we should be covering.