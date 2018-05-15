THAT'S WACKY: 5 things you never knew about your councillors

Taking laps around Willowbank Raceway was one experience a Gympie councillor will not forget.

WE ALL know our councillors politically, but what about personally? Ever wondered if they would walk under a ladder, or if there is one piece of clothing they cannot let go of?

Then look no further. We asked each councillor to answer five simple questions, and they have delivered.

So read on, and learn a few things you did not know.

(Unfortunately, Cr Mark McDonald was on leave and did not reply).

What is your biggest regret in life?

Mayor Mick Curran: Like everyone, I've made mistakes but mistakes for me is part of our "life” journey and the reality is we should learn from them. I have no real major regrets - I am very happy with my lot.

Cr Glen Hartwig: Don't really have regrets, sometimes those moments are times I learnt the most. If I consider this in depth, it would be to make Heather's battle with cancer easier.

Although you do all you can at those times I think with hindsight when you see the struggle and weight of what they are dealing with it just makes everything anyone else does seem small. I just had no idea at 29 the gravity of what was happening. I just didn't think she would die.

Also, not getting a copy of Bob Fredman's termination letter. I could then prove beyond doubt the events surrounding his departure.

Cr Mal Gear: One thing I regret the most is wishing I could of done more to help a troubled close family member some years ago.

Cr Daryl Dodt: My biggest regret is that those people whom I love, admire and respect will never know the depth and breadth of my love, admiration and respect of them. This is because their characters are such that their only drive is to ensure that what is right prevails. Love, admiration and respect are irrelevant or unimportant to them.

Cr Dan Stewart: Everything is a learning experience so I am not a big one on regrets. Not keeping in touch with people who move away (or I move away from).

Some can't forget their glasses. Surely we saw this coming? Tony Martin

Cr Hilary Smerdon: I have many regrets but none that stand out.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch: No regrets, just lessons.

Cr Bob Fredman: Not winning lotto. I would have had by now a fine stable of cars (one of my passions that I have had to forego).

What is your favourite piece of clothing you have, and refuse to let go of?

MC: Sue gets very frustrated with the array of old football jumpers which I refuse to let go of. My favourite is my first footy jumper from primary school which is now about 40 years old. Obviously it no longer fits.

GH: Don't have one other than Akubra works hats but even they wear out.

Some classic Aussie clothing icons are still popular. contributed

MG: Being a tragic Roosters supporter it would have to be my Roosters jersey that hangs in the cupboard, I don't really wear it a lot but I refuse to get rid of it. Maybe bring it out when they when the Premiership again.

DD: I will never let go of my suit, which I bought for my wedding. I wore it on the day that we had our first council meeting and I plan to wear it to Canberra later this year for the Australian Local Government Association Conference. My luckiest day was the day that I married Malika Loeckx, and the suit brings me luck whenever I wear it.

DS: A t-shirt I bought in France on my first overseas holiday. Finally, after eight years, it has been relegated from casual shirt to one I wear gardening or running.

HS: My blazer I was presented with when I represented Gympie at state hockey championships when I was 12 years old.

BL: Premiership jerseys from my playing days. I have a few.

BF: My Gympie Regional Council blazer. I was always proud to wear it as a staff member when I went away, and it now looks like it will have a new life.

Are you superstitious? Would you walk under a ladder?

MC: Yes. The left sock must go on before the right.

GH: No, happy to walk under ladders.

MG: Yes I am Superstitious, I always put on my left sock and shoe on first, When I used to play cricket I would always put on all the batting gear in the same order all the time. If that didn't happen I felt like I wouldn't make any runs that day. No I wouldn't walk under a ladder.

DD: I am superstitious about cholesterol and blood pressure, blood glucose levels etc. I have walked under many ladders and have never had a problem. It all depends on who wears the stocking.

DS: No superstitions, I'm too much of a critical thinker.

One councillor played with fire when they encountered a bee hive. Rob Williams

HS: Partly, I suppose, wear same shorts and socks to stags footy games where I'm the manager and run the water.

BL: No

BF: A bit. I "touch wood” (my head) from time to time. Yes I would walk under a ladder, but only after having done a risk assessment first.

What is the one thing you cannot leave home without?

MC: The phone.

GH: Car keys.

MG: For most people it probably would be their mobile phone which I would feel lost if I forgot as well. But I also can't leave home without my Coffee Keep Cup. Need to have that coffee fix every morning.

Coffee is a big thing for one councillor. Trevor Veale

DD: My integrity.

DS: I have succumbed to the digital age, my mobile phone. I even use it to record distance and speed (slow) when I run or cycle

HS: My phone or glasses.

BL: Respect

BF: Reading specs. I always like to read the fine print.

Several councillors have admitted the digital age as taken hold of their lives. Peter Holt

What is the craziest thing you have ever done?

MC: I don't do crazy and am quite unadventurous really. I've never bungee jumped, sky dived or participated in any other planned dangerous activity. I definitely do not possess the "danger” gene.

GH: Can't say it may be incriminating. Hahaha.

MG: The craziest thing I have done was probably to drive a V8 Supercar around Willowbank Raceway for nine laps up to speeds of 180km/h. Luckily I survived.

DD: I really don't want to be arrested, but... it may have been the case that in the early 1980's, Sir Fred Schonell Drive in St Lucia was having a roundabout installed.

It is possible that a very young journalism student was a bit bored and decided to call the council and inform them that a bunch of UQ students dressed as police would be trying to stop them working on the roundabout.

It is also possible that the same student may have called the police and told them that a bunch of UQ students, dressed as council workers, were digging up Sir Fred Schonell drive.

It is also remotely possible that the same student, with a number of his colleagues, sat on deck chairs, on an oval, with about 1000 beers and a ham sandwich, and watched the ensuing melee.

I could not confirm nor deny this and any connection with persons living or dead is purely intentional.

DS: Register to run in the Sydney half-marathon later this month. I could have easily found another excuse to visit my son in Sydney.

HS: End of season footy trip to Kings Cross in my twenties.

BL: Push over a bee hive.

BF: Riding across France on a pushbike, with three other Gympie crazies.