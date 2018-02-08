'That's not a sequel' - it's the Mary Street croc

THE STARS: The original Croc Dundee, Paul Hogan, could take on the even more original Gympie Mary Street crocodile.

THE STARS: The original Croc Dundee, Paul Hogan, could take on the even more original Gympie Mary Street crocodile.

AT LAST, it's finally unofficial.

Gympie region will provide the settings for all production on the new Crocodile Dundee movie.

And that is a fact, more or less.

The only things that could go wrong are Paul Hogan not changing his mind about not having a second sequel and the faint possibility that the producers may decide to film it somewhere else.

Details, details.

Already the movie has been promoted by the Queensland Government, even if it doesn't yet exist.

But let us not be too burdened with actual reality.

There was a time when even the most robust of us all did not yet exist. Hopes and dreams, a twinkle in the eye and often enough a fair bit of positive thinking - these are the emotions from which movie history and most of us are made.

And Paul Hogan seems to be the only one against the idea at this stage.

Unfortunately he seems to have a fair bit of the say in what his character does, or whether his character ever actually fathered a child to star in the sequel, which comes after the first sequel, which in 1988 came after the first movie in 1986.

It was all a long time ago and if anyone can think of a more effective international promotion of all things Australian, then they obviously didn't travel enough in the 1980s.

Everyone in the USA thought we were all like that - a big-hearted Australian version of the courageous heart-of-gold American swampland hero.

They loved us. Americans wanted to come here desperately and bar attendants would even buy you a drink just for being Australian.

Destination Gympie Region is right behind the idea of bringing to the movie world all the assets already displayed in such blockbuster hits as Charlie's Farm and Boar.

Destination Gympie Region's Andrew Saunders says we should not forget that mooted star, Chris Hemsworth, loves Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point.

And because we have just plain got the lot around here, they can film beach, bush and rural scenes.

Mayor Mick Curran enthusiastically supports the idea.

"Gympie as a region has Australia's best winter beach in Rainbow Beach, the Mary Valley and the Mary River (plenty of crocs there if you ask the people who know these things).”

And then there are the western areas, which we may suspect the mayor feels he has to mention.

There aren't any crocs west of Gundiah that we are aware of, but then the Dundee movies did include scenes in New York City, where the nearest things are those mythical alligators that live in the sewers.

But Hogan says it's all a hoax and he's not interested.

C'mon Paul - it's already promoted in ads paid for by taxpayer-funded tourism bodies. The tax man, your old enemy, is paying for all this. Why not use it all for nothing. You know you want to.