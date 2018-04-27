That's not a knife: two weapons charges at Gympie court

A GYMPIE man who attached a 40cm metal hook blade to his wooden billy club admitted his mistake when he pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in court on Monday.

Kelly Mitchell Turner, 32, claimed he used the club as part of his monthly "martial arts training” when police found the Category M weapon during a search warrant last month.

A police prosecutor told the court the search also recovered a 1.2m cannabis plant Turner was apparently using to harvest cannabis oil, more cannabis in a black toolbox, a pipe and a quantity of diazepam tablets.

The court heard Turner, who pleaded guilty to all five charges, was "disappointed” with the discovery of the cannabis as he "believed he'd run out”, and thought the diazepam tablets were "generic tablets”.

"Don't commit any offences for the next two months or you'll go to jail,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Turner, who received a two-month suspended sentence and immediate parole for five additional concurrent imprisonment sentences.

Another weapons charge before the court came in the form of a flip knife found in possession of Gympie woman Aleesha Skye Riches, 29.

Riches pleaded guilty to possession of the knife, with a 5cm concealed blade activated by pushing a button on the handle, after it was found in her caravan along with a pink pipe used to smoke cannabis.

She received a $400 fine to be paid to SPER and had her convictions recorded.