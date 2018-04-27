Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Magistrates Court and Registry.
Gympie Magistrates Court and Registry. Greg Miller
News

That's not a knife: two weapons charges at Gympie court

JOSH PRESTON
by
27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM

A GYMPIE man who attached a 40cm metal hook blade to his wooden billy club admitted his mistake when he pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in court on Monday.

Kelly Mitchell Turner, 32, claimed he used the club as part of his monthly "martial arts training” when police found the Category M weapon during a search warrant last month.

An example of the weapon seized at Turner's Gympie residence.
An example of the weapon seized at Turner's Gympie residence. Sarah Barnham

A police prosecutor told the court the search also recovered a 1.2m cannabis plant Turner was apparently using to harvest cannabis oil, more cannabis in a black toolbox, a pipe and a quantity of diazepam tablets.

The court heard Turner, who pleaded guilty to all five charges, was "disappointed” with the discovery of the cannabis as he "believed he'd run out”, and thought the diazepam tablets were "generic tablets”.

"Don't commit any offences for the next two months or you'll go to jail,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Turner, who received a two-month suspended sentence and immediate parole for five additional concurrent imprisonment sentences.

Another weapons charge before the court came in the form of a flip knife found in possession of Gympie woman Aleesha Skye Riches, 29.

Riches pleaded guilty to possession of the knife, with a 5cm concealed blade activated by pushing a button on the handle, after it was found in her caravan along with a pink pipe used to smoke cannabis.

She received a $400 fine to be paid to SPER and had her convictions recorded.

club gympie court gympie magisatrates court gympie region that's not a knife weapons charges
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mysterious Gympie site will be wiped out by new highway

    Mysterious Gympie site will be wiped out by new highway

    News THE Gympie Pyramid has drawn plenty of attention, questions, quests and controversy for decades.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:07 AM
    Exorbitant power bills part of triple hit on Gympie wallets

    premium_icon Exorbitant power bills part of triple hit on Gympie wallets

    News MP says there is a lack of competition in Gympie region

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:06 AM
    RATTLER BLOWOUT: breakdown of how council is spending $16m

    RATTLER BLOWOUT: breakdown of how council is spending $16m

    Council News Revealed: what ratepayers get for their money.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM
    What are the Gympie region's four worst unsolved crimes?

    premium_icon What are the Gympie region's four worst unsolved crimes?

    News These grisly cases cast a shadow over the region's recent history.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners