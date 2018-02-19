That's cool: change will put wet weather back on the radar

Today will be the last of the high temps for a while, with forecasters predicting wet weather is on the way.

Today will be the last of the high temps for a while, with forecasters predicting wet weather is on the way. Trevor Veale

A COOL change which has banished last week's heat could land us on on the other end of the weather scale, with more than 100mm of rain potentially on the horizon.

According to Higgins Storm Chaser Thomas Hinterdorfer, much of the state could be soaked thanks to a stalled trough over southern inland, central and northern Queensland.

Mr Hinterdorfer said online that the trough "draws in tropical moisture and combines that with warm temperatures to produce rain and storms everyday”, which will result in "good falls” in areas like the Wide Bay.

"This system is showing the potential for several good days of rain which are expected to accumulate (not just 1 or 2 days if you're lucky),” he said.

"The system is also showing good potential for heavy & severe storms each day which will cause locally much higher rainfall totals.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark agreed we were in for a cool change, but said it was "too early” to know how much rain was on the way.

"We will see more than we have in the past fortnight,” Mr Clark said.

Between 0-6mm of rain is expected on every day this week except Wednesday, when up to 2mm is predicted.

"Today (34 degrees) will be the last real warm day.”

For the next week, we could expect temperatures about one-two degrees below average, and nighttime would be cooler, too.

"It's not as humid as we've seen,” he said.

"The heat will be able to escape at night.”

However, while the pattern which had kept us "quite warm, quite dry and quite stagnant” was on the way out, he said it might not be the last of the high temperatures yet.

"Before the end of March we could get extra heat,” he said.