Jade Thompson pleaded guilty to possessing a drug utensil in Caloundra Magistrates Court.
Crime

‘That’s a bad look:’ Pregnant woman caught with crack pipe

lucy rutherford
23rd Jul 2020 11:00 AM
A magistrate wasn't impressed when he sentenced a pregnant woman for being caught with a crack pipe.

Jade Ashley Thompson pleaded guilty in writing to the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing a drug utensil.

Thompson asked for her appearance to be excused saying she was 36 weeks pregnant and had just been released from hospital.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police were conducting patrols when they intercepted Thompson.

The court heard after searching the vehicle they found a glass crack pipe wrapped in tissue.

Thompson told officers she wasn't aware that it was there.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said it was concerning an expectant mother was caught with a crack pipe.

"Well that's a bad look," he said.

"She's eight months pregnant and at the date of offence she would have been five months pregnant and she's got a crack pipe," he said.

"That's 1300 child safety."

The court heard Thompson had four pages of criminal history.

Mr Stjernqvist fined her $600.

A conviction was recorded.

