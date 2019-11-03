Menu
The Gympie Times is a passionate advocate for the Gympie region and those who live here.
Thank you Gympie Times for being the clarion, region’s voice

Letter to the Editor
3rd Nov 2019 12:30 AM
Letter to the Editor

I LOVE this quote by William Faulkner, “Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world...would do this, it would change the earth.”

In Gympie our voice is, and always has been, The Gympie Times. In a world of “fake news”, journalistic integrity and lack of bias are critical to the sincere, researched and authentic communication of local, national and international current events.

The Gympie Times is a passionate advocate for the region and those who live in it.
The Gympie Times may make a few errors along the way as they seek the story behind the story, and dig out the nuggets of truth from assumption, individual perspective and subjectivity, but in defence of our local tabloid, one would have to say that every coin has three sides.

New-look 350mm high Gympie Times was launched in October
Furthermore, there are absolute truths, relative truths, half-truths as well as dishonesty, deceit and bare faced lies.

The GT may not always be perfect, but they certainly are passionate about telling the real story.

They do a great job - this local rag of ours, of providing us “Gympinites” with news that is relevant, and to be frank also sells.

However, I respect the “GT” for at least trying to find the positivity - and the good news stories in the Gympie Region that we so love, and beyond.

This is a wonderful community that has so much to offer, is so rich with potential and glowing with promise.

Shelley Strachan reaches into the barrel at the Gympie Times Ladies Race Day, with some help from colleague Renee King and Turf Club president Shane Gill.
I just wanted to say, “Great job!” and “Thank you!” to you - Shelley and the team at The Gympie Times for being the ongoing clarion and voice of our region.

Keep changing the earth!

Gotta love the GT.

Gotta Love Gympie!

Justin Lippiatt, Pine Tech Manufacturing director, CEO

Some of The Gympie Times news team 2019 Arthur Gorrie, Bec Singh, Josh Preston, Rowena Robertson, Donne Jones, Scott Kovacevic and editor Shelley Strachan.
