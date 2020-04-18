Thank you for your service Mick and we wish you all the best

Mick Curran had a controversial reign as mayor, but left the region with many awesome new additions.

Mick Curran had a controversial reign as mayor, but left the region with many awesome new additions.

LETTER writer Pauline Dodt makes a good point in The Gympie Times Letters to the Editor today where she laments the absence of any sort of official “thank you” to local political leaders who are defeated in elections and are silently consigned to the annals of history.

If Mick Curran had chosen to retire there would have been a send-off, with speeches and presents. But when you lose an election it is a different matter.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has thanks Mick Curran for his service to the Gympie community. Picture: Shane Zahner

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien had this to say yesterday:

“Public life is never easy, and putting your hand up and having a go and the pressure that goes with that should be acknowledged. I pay tribute to Mick, and the outgoing councillors Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Bob Leitch for their service.

“It’s been good working with Mick Curran and all of the Gympie councillors over their last term and I look forward to working with the new Mayor Glen Hartwig and the re-elected and new councillors.”

Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon (retained), Dan Stewart (retained), Glen Hartwig (now mayor), Bob Leitch (gone), Mick Curran (gone), Bob Fredman (retained), Mal Gear (gone), Daryl Dodt (gone) and Mark McDonald (gone).

CLICK HERE: The 5 things that toppled the Curran council

Mr Curran served as mayor for five years and oversaw in that short time some ambitious projects: the Aquatic Centre, the Mary River to Rail Trail, the Youth Precinct, the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre and resurrection of the Valley Rattler. Projects that have, on the whole, left our region a better place.

His reign was dogged by controversy over transparency and spending, staff morale, and a bitter rift within the chambers that ultimately motivated Glen Hartwig to run for mayor, and win.

Mick Curran and Glen Hartwig when Mick was mayor and Glen was a councillor. The two were often at odds.

HARTWIG: Bob told me he was sacked

The new Gympie Regional Council was officially declared on Thursday night, paving the way for its first meeting to take place next week, ringing in the start of the Hartwig era.

There can be no doubt that taking on an important civic role like mayor is not easy - and quite often, thankless.

You are subject to constant scrutiny and judgement - it comes with the gig in a healthy democracy.

But we thank you Mick, for the long days and no doubt sleepless nights.

You gave it your best and left the region with some excellent new additions.

We wish you all the best in whatever new adventures await.