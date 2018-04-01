Thank you for finding a new route to the Gympie meatworks

Cattle trucks have started taking a new route to get to the Gympie meatworks and Monkland residents are grateful.

Letters to the Editor

Meatworks thanked for change of route

I KNOW I speak for my neighbours in Monkland: I congratulate the owners and management for finding a new route for their cattle trucks delivering to the meatworks.

It's been very stressful having trucks delivering day and night.

This is very annoying to your neighbours, but you have solved the problem.

The meatworks is an asset for Gympie employment etc, and the new route means we can all work together as responsible neighbours.

Barry Keays,

Gympie

There could be a decline in locally grown fruit and vegetables if new vegetation management laws are passed. Brett Hanwright

Use the Games to send a message

NOW is the time for Queensland farmers to show the Labor government what they really think of the draconian vegetation laws proposed to appease their green friends and of course, their votes.

The Commonwealth Games are about to start and there is no better place to gather than at the Games events to show not only Australians what Labor is doing to farmers, but the whole world.

Farmers should gather along any running, cycling event routes and public areas and show their disapproval with placards and signs.

AROUND 500 impassioned farmers gathered at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) to rally against the proposed new vegetation management laws. Jessica Powell

Of course the government will no doubt tolerate this action, because they accord the same privileges to their union mates when they want to close down sites and the city, and the same privileges are given to green groups when they want to stop trains and people working.

Now is the best chance ever to show the government what you think.

Wayne Plant,

Southside

Safe driving and cycling this Easter

THIS Easter let's keep all Queenslanders safe on our roads.

Travel at a safe speed, don't get distracted, and stay off the road if you're tired or tipsy.

Whether you're driving a car, riding a bike, or scooting around with your children, please slow down and share the road or path.

THIS Easter let's keep all Queenslanders safe on our roads. Trish Bowman

With showers forecast for many areas across Queensland, take extra care in wet and foggy conditions - look out for other road users who may not be as easily visible.

If you're planning a bike ride, prepare in advance for busier roads and less predictable conditions.

The long weekend is a great chance to enjoy quality time with family and friends - pack a picnic, get on your bikes, and enjoy our great outdoors.

Anne Savage

Chief Executive Officer

Bicycle Queensland

Another endangered species?

EARTH is a dangerous place. Of all the species that have ever lived, over 95 per cent have already been extinguished by natural disasters.

A scene from the movie Ice Age: Collision Course. Blue Sky Studios

Ice, not global warming, is the big killer and this recurring calamity often strikes quickly. Thousands of mammoths and other animals were killed by ice storms and their snap-frozen bodies are still entombed in ice around the Arctic.

Just 15,000 years ago great ice sheets smothered the northern hemisphere as far south as Chicago, Moscow and London and all life had migrated towards the equator. This deadly ice had gripped Earth for about 50,000 years.

A scene from the movie Ice Age 4: Continental Drift. Blue Sky Studios

Ice ages are also times of dry winds and drought as cold oceans and cold dry atmospheres produce little evaporation or precipitation. Great deserts like the Sahara and the Gobi expand, and wind-blown dust fills the skies and rivers.

Adding to Ice Age woes, cold oceans suck the gas of life (carbon dioxide) out of the atmosphere, thus making surviving plants less able to cope with cold and drought.

One of the great serendipities of modern life is that man's use of carbon-rich fuels like oil and coal not only provides energy but also adds carbon dioxide plant food to the severely depleted carbon stocks of the atmosphere. Satellites have detected the resultant greening of the Earth.

The ice age is coming Aunt_Spray

Earth also suffers cycles of volcanism where much life is extinguished by ash, lava, earthquakes and tsunamis, usually followed by more cold and starvation as dust blocks sunlight.

Just one era of volcanism covered the Deccan in India with many lava flows in places more than 2 km thick and spewed hot lava into the oceans along the mid-ocean trenches. Earthquakes and resulting tsunamis swept all life from large areas of land and dumped and buried their fragmented remains in heaps of mud.

We also have evidence of massive destruction on Earth from collisions and near misses by comets and other bodies in the solar system.

Humans are not immune to the threat of extinction, but it will not come from today's warm, moist, atmosphere or from the gas of life, carbon dioxide. It will probably come from the next glacial cycle in the Pleistocene Ice age, where long bitter glacial eras are separated by short warm periods such as the Holocene warm era in which we live.

In every short warm era like today's Holocene, the warming oceans expel enough carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to terrify today's global warming alarmists. And these times have always supported abundant plant and animal life. But never has "global warming" from this "greenhouse gas" prevented the cyclic return of the ice.

When blizzards blow and glaciers grow, the great ice sheets will spread again and mankind will be decimated by cold, drought, crop failures and starvation. A lucky few living in equatorial regions or clustered in shelters and hot houses around nuclear power stations will survive. Those still able to extract coal, oil or gas may manage to generate enough warmth and carbon dioxide plant food to offset the cold sun, the perma-frost and the barren atmosphere. And a few with appropriate skills and tools may become hunters and gatherers again (but the Neanderthals did not make it last time).

We should celebrate, not fear, the Modern Warm Era and give thanks for the many benefits gained from recycling those marvellous batteries of stored and buried carbon resources to our still-hungry biosphere.

When the ice returns, derelict and snow-bound wind turbines and solar panels will remain as stark evidence of the failed Green religion of yet another endangered species.

Viv Forbes,

Washpoool