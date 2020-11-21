Thai with a twist: Spirit House chef heads new Gympie venue

A THAI fusion restaurant coming soon to the Gympie CBD is set to be a foodie favourite, offering locals an authentic yet modern twist on the cuisine.

Owner and head chef Mat Craven, who has worked in the industry for 15 years, with a stint as a chef at the famous Spirit House in Yandina, is excited to bring modern Thai cuisine to Gympie with his own restaurant, Turmeric One Fifty.

Named after their location at 150 Mary Street, the restaurant is scheduled to open in two weeks, offering a range of fresh, Thai fusion options for Gympie foodies.

Turmeric One Fifty, Gympie's newest Thai restaurant is due to open in two weeks

“Gympie needs some Thai food,” Mr Craven said.

“But it’s not your standard Thai, it’s more modern.

“There’ll be curry boxes, and street food like chicken satays, caramel chilli corn on the cobs.”

Mr Craven said he had travelled to Thailand a few times, and had taken cooking lessons there, learning skills and techniques the can now bring to his own restaurant.

Mat Craven is bringing Thai food to Gympie

He said everything on the menu will be house-made, including the curry pastes, from the best authentic ingredients available.

“I’ll also be selling house-made curry paste, and all the products used in the menu will be available to purchase, and also some Thai groceries,” Mr Craven said.

House-made curry pastes and Thai groceries will also be available to purchase from the restaurant.

Upon opening, he said the restaurant will be predominantly takeaway, street food-style meals, but customers will have the choice to eat-in if they like.

In the future, Mr Craven hopes to host cooking classes for those interested in learning more about authentic, modern Thai cuisine.