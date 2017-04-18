Could 'texting bays' be coming to Qld highways?

THE Queensland Government will review a trial of special spots to encourage drivers to pull over in order to send and receive text messages.

Motorists in Western Australia have become the first to be given designated bays specifically designed for them to use their phones.

The five bays have been installed along busy thoroughfares by WA's Road Safety Commission and are promoted with electronic signs.

Queensland's Traffic and Main Roads Department yesterday said it was interested in the new idea.

"We currently have no plans to trial texting bays but will review the results of the WA evaluation once their trial has finished," a spokeswoman said.

It comes as figures show police have booked 127 people for mobile phone offences in the four days from Thursday to Easter Sunday across the state.

In Queensland, drivers can be fined $365 and lose three demerit points for holding a phone in their hand and using it for any reason while driving, including when stopped at traffic lights or in heavy traffic.

Subsequent mobile phone offences within one year attract double demerit points. Learner and provisional drivers cannot have other bans.