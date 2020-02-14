Emergency declared as police search for possibly armed man

UPDATE, 9.30AM: Police have declared an emergency situation in Centenary Heights under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Officers responded to an address on Hunter Street at 6.55am following reports of located stolen vehicle and possibly armed man.

Officers established an exclusion zone at 8.03am encompassing Hunter Street, Jackson Street, South Street and Jewell Street.

The exclusion zone in Centenary Heights. Contributed

Specialist police are on the scene and members of the public inside the exclusion are urged to stay inside.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

There is no further information available at this time.

Police on the corner of South St and Long St as an emergency situation unfolds near Centenary Heights State High School. Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 9.10AM: Southtown Shopping Centre has confirmed on Facebook it is also in lock down because of the police incident unfolding in Centenary Heights.

"There is a domestic incident currently taking place in the neighbourhood, as a precautionary measure QPS have locked down the area to enable them to deal with the incident effectively," a spokesperson for the centre said.

"We've been informed that our traders are safe.

"We will inform when trade resumes in the meantime High Street Shopping Centre and Eastville are open nearby."

EARLIER: Parents have been told to stay out of the grounds of Centenary Heights State High School, citing a "community event" is taking place.

According to a text sent to parents that The Chronicle has obtained, the school is currently in lockdown and all children are safe.

Toowoomba Police advised people to remain away from the area.

Witnesses have told The Chronicle police cars have Hunter St blocked off.

More to come