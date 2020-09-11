Text messages uncover dad’s IOU drug deals

A dad who smokes marijuana to help with pain works a “cannabis exchange” system with his friends, a court heard.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Damien Troy Cuthbert, 39, received no money from his friends when he supplied them with marijuana.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police were doing patrols in Maroochydore on June 7 when they intercepted Cuthbert.

“He appeared to be nervous and evaded some questions,” he said.

Sergeant Lydford told the court Cuthbert denied having anything illegal in his car and gave police permission to search it.

The court heard police located a metal tin with 2g of marijuana and found recent messages on Cuthbert’s phone of him agreeing to supply his friends with the drug.

Cuthbert admitted to supplying marijuana to four or five of his friends when they asked for it.

“He didn’t receive money from the mates, they only ever paid him the same amount of cannabis that he supplied,” Sgt Lydford said.

The court heard Cuthbert had a limited criminal history, but all his offences were drug related.

Cuthbert pleaded guilty on Thursday to six charges including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland told the court Cuthbert smoked marijuana to help with pain.

“He suffered a serious motorcycle accident in 2016,” she said.

“He was in a coma for a week and in hospital for a further four months.

“His friends know he has cannabis, they do take advantage of him.

“I could probably describe it as a cannabis exchange so when my client doesn’t have any, his mates do and they give it to him so he can smoke it.”

The court heard Cuthbert was a father-of-two and was planning on moving to Dalby for work.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said fines hadn’t worked in the past so Cuthbert needed a stronger deterrent.

“I accept that you weren’t supplying it for a profit but you were supplying cannabis,” he said.

Mr Courtney sentenced Cuthbert to 60 hours community service within six months.

Convictions were recorded.