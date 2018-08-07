Menu
COURT: A man has told Gympie Magistrates Court he has been unlawfully detained and interviewed by the CIA.
'Texan CIA taxi driver' part of homeless man's defence

7th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
FORMER Australian Prime Minister John Howard and an alleged Texan CIA taxi driver were part of the information presented to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday in the case of a homeless man granted bail on public nuisance and bail breach charges.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Daniel Paul Seymour the court needed a report from Gympie Hospital because "I am presently unable to determine if you have a mental health disorder.”

Mr Sinclair also allowed Mr Seymour, 71, to call Gympie's Six Mile Rest Area home as a bail condition while the report was prepared.

Another requirement was a "proviso that you should keep to yourself” and "don't cause nuisances to people and sear and carry on.”

"I could be the next King of England,” Mr Seymour said, claiming a right to free speech in calling another person a "poof,” on the grounds that Mr Seymour said the other man was "homosexual.”

"It wasn't a public nuisance, it was freedom of speech,” Mr Seymour said from the dock. "I think it's making a mountain out of a molehill.”

The court was told police were called on August 3 to the rest area, after a complaint about Mr Seymour's behaviour.

Mr Seymour told the court he had been interviewed by the CIA.

"I just got out of the psych ward and was picked up by a cab driven by a Texan from the CIA, who also mentioned former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

"I know this sounds absurd but truth is stranger than fiction.

"I had been illegally kept in a psych ward for about six weeks and given medication which played with my mind,” he said.

Mr Sinclair adjourned the case to next Monday.

