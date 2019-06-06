Tex Perkin's shafty stage slip-up

MUSTER-BOUND: Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band will play at the 2019 Gympie Muster.

TEX Perkins started his musical career when he was still a teen.

Born Gregory Stephen Perkins, his early musical influencers were the inspiration behind changing his name to Tex.

"I grew up and started playing music in the post punk era and there was a tradition of people taking on nom de plumes,” he said.

"Tex fitted me because I had bowed-legs and I wore Miller shirts and I liked Johnny Cash when I was 16 year old.”

He would've also donned the cowboy hat to complete the look but Perkins believes it would've taken away from one of his greatest assets.

His hair.

"All the other members of the band I was in at the time, the Dums-Dums wore cowboy hats,” he said.

"But my hair was too important to me.”

And by his own admission, he is lucky he still has some.

"My head is like a lunar landscape, it's not a pretty picture.” he said.

"You want to keep as much foliage on there to keep the lay of the land.”

Perkins self-titled book, Tex is a self-confessed collection of his funniest stories.

"I think all rock-n-roll books should be a collection of yarns and silly, stupid things,” Perkins said.

"Rock-and-rollers have plenty of these.”

But there is one silly and stupid Tex Perkins story which trumps all others.

"It's not even in the book this one,” he said.

The veteran Australian rocker recalls a moment on stage when he was beckoned down to a fan in the crowd.

He leant down and they whispered to him four words he thought he would never hear.

"You never want to hear the words, your d***'s hanging out,” he said.

"But that's what happened to me.”

"I failed to wear undies that evening,” he said.

"Nobody ever wants to hear those words, but when you're standing in front of 500 people it is even less preferable.”

Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band will play at this year's Gympie Muster.

The Gympie Muster runs from August 22-25.

For more information go to www.muster.com.au