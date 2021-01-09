Menu
Two COVID testing clinics are open in Gympie this weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
News

Testing clinics open this weekend in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
9th Jan 2021 4:56 PM
COVID-19 testing clinics in the Gympie region will be available for residents who have visited Brisbane since January 2 or for those experiencing flu-like symptoms throughout the weekend.

The Queensland Government announced a three-day lockdown of greater Brisbane yesterday morning, which started at 6pm last night and will continue until the same time on Monday.

The lockdown covers the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas, but anyone who visited Brisbane since January 2 and has now moved on to other parts of the state or country will also be required to quarantine until the Monday deadline.

Gympie Hospital.
Authorities remain on high alert after a woman flew into Queensland and tested positive to the UK strain of COVID-19 this morning.

The woman arrived in Victoria from the UK on December 26 and tested positive to the virus the next day.

She isolated for 10 days, cleared all her symptoms and then was allowed to fly to Queensland on January 5 on Jetstar flight JQ570 which arrived in Brisbane at 11pm.

She then went to Maleny on the Sunshine Coast, where she tested positive again on Friday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged all Queenslanders with any symptoms whatsoever to go and get tested.

Here’s where you can do so in the Gympie region:

1. Gympie Hospital

Pathology service: Pathology Queensland

Address: 12 Henry St, Gympie, 4570

Drive-through: Yes

How to find: Accessed via King St.

Phone: 1300 163 044

Opening Hours: 08:00-12:30 7 Days

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Check prior

Notes: Presentations will be guided to drive through testing site. Phone registration required prior to attendance.

Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

2. Sullivan Nicolaides – Gympie – COVID Collection Centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 14 Mary St, Gympie, 4570

Drive-through: No

Opening Hours: 08:00-12:00 M, W, F, 08:30-12:30 Sat. Closed until 11 January 2021

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SUNSHINE COAST TESTING LOCATIONS

