Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's "stock price is too high".
Business

Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

2nd May 2020 7:37 AM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has posted several tweets, including one saying the electric car maker's stock was overpriced, that lead to a nearly 12-per-cent sell off on US markets.

Tesla stock dropped from an intra-day high of nearly $US770 to $US690 on the tweets.

"Tesla stock price is too high imo," Musk said on Twitter, using an abbreviation for in my opinion. Two minutes earlier he said: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Minutes later, he tweeted on the coronavirus shutdowns, reiterating his position that the country should reopen.

"Now give people back their FREEDOM," a tweet said. Earlier in the week he dubbed as "fascist" some of the stay-at-home rules imposed by state and local governments.

On Friday, Musk also began to tweet a thread of the words to the US national anthem, ending with a question mark.

Musk's Twitter habits have in the past landed him in trouble with US regulators, with one case still ongoing.

Originally published as Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

elon musk sharemarket tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enjoy this weekend, but don’t let the team down

        premium_icon Enjoy this weekend, but don’t let the team down

        News It’s a fantastic little win for a job well done to this point, but the reality is that we’re still facing a great unknown.

        USC expert says ‘fitness buddy’ can help with virus stress

        premium_icon USC expert says ‘fitness buddy’ can help with virus stress

        News ‘Think of this as a delay, not a cancellation.’

        Blight on tourist hub gone

        premium_icon Blight on tourist hub gone

        News After years of lobbying, this “ugly” Rainbow Beach distraction is gone.

        COVID-19: Gympie United hopeful of July football revival

        premium_icon COVID-19: Gympie United hopeful of July football revival

        News The waiting game could nearly be over for eager footballers as virus restrictions...