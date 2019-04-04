Tesla delays Gympie 'supercharger' reveal

This image shows Tesla's Supercharger station, one of which is soon to be seen in Gympie.

TESLA'S plans for a supercharger station in Gympie have stalled, with the global automotive and energy storage giant revising the prospective opening date to a general "2019”.

The station was originally given a tentative installation date of "winter 2018” on the Tesla website.

Superchargers on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts have opened since then, joining the first in Fortitude Valley as the only stations in Queensland.

The Gympie station is pinned near Horseshoe Bend, but the Tesla website states the "timing and exact location may vary”.

Tesla declined to provide an official statement on the Gympie station.

Superchargers enable Tesla-specific vehicles to charge "in minutes rather than hours”.

"Superchargers are strategically placed to allow owners to drive from station to station with minimal stops,” the Tesla website reads.

"The Supercharger is substantially more powerful than any charging technology to date, providing up to 120 kilowatts of power to replenish a half charge in about 30 minutes.”