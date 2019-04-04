Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This image shows Tesla's Supercharger station, one of which is soon to be seen in Gympie.
This image shows Tesla's Supercharger station, one of which is soon to be seen in Gympie. Tesla website
News

Tesla delays Gympie 'supercharger' reveal

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th Apr 2019 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TESLA'S plans for a supercharger station in Gympie have stalled, with the global automotive and energy storage giant revising the prospective opening date to a general "2019”.

The station was originally given a tentative installation date of "winter 2018” on the Tesla website.

Tesla's Gympie supercharger station is slated for a
Tesla's Gympie supercharger station is slated for a "2019" opening. Tesla

READ MORE: Tesla confirms revolutionary new arrival for Gympie

Superchargers on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts have opened since then, joining the first in Fortitude Valley as the only stations in Queensland.

The Gympie station is pinned near Horseshoe Bend, but the Tesla website states the "timing and exact location may vary”.

Tesla declined to provide an official statement on the Gympie station.

Superchargers enable Tesla-specific vehicles to charge "in minutes rather than hours”.

"Superchargers are strategically placed to allow owners to drive from station to station with minimal stops,” the Tesla website reads.

"The Supercharger is substantially more powerful than any charging technology to date, providing up to 120 kilowatts of power to replenish a half charge in about 30 minutes.”

coming soon gympie news gympie region supercharger tesla tesla supercharger
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Meet Gympie Netball's 2019 representatives

    premium_icon Meet Gympie Netball's 2019 representatives

    News Thirty-five netballers will represent the Gympie region this year in under-14, U13 and U12 teams.

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie hockey player's huge achievement

    premium_icon Gympie hockey player's huge achievement

    News Dixon prepares to do Gympie proud as she heads to Sydney.

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Gympie court: Imaginary enemies, rifle that might not be

    premium_icon Gympie court: Imaginary enemies, rifle that might not be

    News Assault, stealing, paranoia and doubt about disabled gun

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    ALP candidate Scanes eyes upset of O'Brien, 'complacent' LNP

    premium_icon ALP candidate Scanes eyes upset of O'Brien, 'complacent' LNP

    News 'I love being the underdog, I'm up for the challenge.'