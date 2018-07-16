Tesla confirms revolutionary new arrival for Gympie

This image shows Tesla's Supercharger station, one of which is soon to be seen in Gympie.

TESLA has confirmed Gympie will get a comprehensive look at the future of motoring with the arrival of its revolutionary Supercharger station this winter.

The multinational automotive and energy storage giant has set a tentative date of "winter 2018” on its website for installation of the charger in this region.

It picked Gympie as one of four proposed and five total "well-travelled routes” throughout Queensland to host the "fast charging” electric vehicle station.

Of the 20 total active superchargers across the country, Fortitude Valley boasts the only one in Queensland, complete with an official store and service centre.

Toowoomba, Maryborough and the Gold Coast join Gympie as those expecting a site to be built in 2018-19.

According to the website, Superchargers enable Tesla-specific vehicles to charge "in minutes rather than hours”.

"Superchargers are strategically placed to allow owners to drive from station to station with minimal stops,” the website reads.

"The Supercharger is substantially more powerful than any charging technology to date, providing up to 120 kilowatts of power to replenish a half charge in about 30 minutes.”

At least one local Tesla driver is bound to be excited by the news.

Polleys Coaches owner Warren Polley walked out of their Brisbane showroom late last year as the new owner of a Model X vehicle, just hours after taking one for a test drive.

"I remember walking in to the showroom and thinking, 'What idiot would buy a car with white leather seats?',” Mr Polley said at the time.

"Two and a half hours later I was putting a deposit on it.

"I honestly walked in there with no intention of buying it.

"You get in it and go 'wow', it is something that honestly cannot be described.

"This is the future.”

Tesla are expected to release more information on the Gympie station once its launch becomes imminent.