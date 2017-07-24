26°
News

Terrorists need to be targeted by high-tech weapons: police

Renee Viellaris | 24th Jul 2017 5:43 AM
The crime-fighting list includes vehicle-mounted disruption devices that can stop vehicles – such as that driven to plough down pedestrians in Melbourne in January – in their tracks. Picture: Tony Gough
The crime-fighting list includes vehicle-mounted disruption devices that can stop vehicles – such as that driven to plough down pedestrians in Melbourne in January – in their tracks. Picture: Tony Gough

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNTER-terrorism police are using drones the size of flies to spy and gather intelligence on suspected jihadists.

The stunning capability used by law enforcement agencies to keep Australians safe was disclosed as Queensland counter-terrorism police released a much-needed wishlist to help prevent an attack on home soil.

 

Counter-terrorism police are already using drones the size of flies to spy and gather intelligence on suspected jihadists.
Counter-terrorism police are already using drones the size of flies to spy and gather intelligence on suspected jihadists.

It is unusual for counter-terrorism police to reveal the weapons they use to foil crime, underlying the desperation of frontline officers who are monitoring more than 100 suspects at any one time.

The crime-fighting list includes armoured vehicles that can withstand extreme fire power, plus vehicle-mounted electronic disruption devices that can stop vehicles in their tracks.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  counter-terrorism police terrorism

UPDATE: Three hurt in Gympie crash

UPDATE: Three hurt in Gympie crash

Two car crash blocks road.

Fishing near Fraser Island is about to be restricted

The view from Indian Head. Photo Contributed

Fraser Island annual fishing closure starts August 1

Faulty airbags 'can fire shrapnel at you and your family'

No Caption

Takata airbags linked to deaths are being replaced by faulty ones

Queensland freezes as temps fall as low as -3.7°C

Generic cold weather.

Parts of the state had their coldest mornings in two years.

Local Partners

A big day for little citizens

A rousing success at this year's Little Kids Day Out

Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

BIG LIFT: The tender being lowered onto the back on an awaiting truck.

Things are coming along steadily for the Rattler restoration

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Suitcase Markets a showcase of art

GREAT DAY: The popular Suitcase Markets are on next Saturday from 11am-3pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery with lovely suitcases to rummage through and full of local artisan goodies for sale.

All the latest Gympie Regional Gallery news

Families that game together, stay together?

FORGET the stereotype of the moody teenager playing his Xbox or PlayStation in a darkened room.

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Clue buried in Game of Thrones intro

Is this a clue hidden in the Game of Thrones intro?

Is this a clue or a red herring left by the show's creators?

KIN KIN HISTORY UP FOR SALE

1174 Pomona Kin Kin Road,, Kin Kin 4571

Rural 4 1 2 $780,000

Situated only a short walk to Kin Kin, lies a proposed 98 acres of rolling hills with the Kin Kin Creek meandering through the property and a beautiful quaint...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

A GREAT DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!!!

3 Woolgar Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 26th...

Here is the perfect home for you if you are looking for a home you can stamp your own mark on!! Situated on a rare and lovely FLAT 878m2 block within walking...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 Genuine Offers...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

just 2 nice and so much space!

58 Fairway Drive, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $355,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, neat and tidy home on a really nice low maintenance block, in a nice area and for a nice affordable price? Then this is the one!

LIVE OFF THE GRID

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Be self-sufficient with your own power supply and enough land and water to grow all your own food as well as raise your own livestock. If that's not your style...

BUSH PARADISE

Veteran 4570

Rural 0 0 $249,000

Calling shooters, 4WDers, trailbikers and naturalists. 127 acres (51.62ha) situated approximately 11kms north east of Gympie with National Park...

MACADAMIA FARM

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 $950,000

Approximately 3000 mature Macadamias on 15 hectares of beautiful scenic Greens Creek country. 10 minutes to Gympie in the sought after, higher rainfall eastern...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out