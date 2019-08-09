Menu
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Crime

Terror plotter sentenced to jail

by AAP
9th Aug 2019 3:19 PM

A "DEEPLY radicalised" Islamic State supporter who helped a confidante source a gun to murder police accountant Curtis Cheng has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Mustafa Dirani, 26, was found guilty at his New South Wales Supreme Court retrial in March of conspiring with others in 2015 to do acts in preparation or planning for a terrorist act.

Mr Cheng was fatally shot in the back of the head in October 2015 by 15-year-old Farhad Jabar outside the Parramatta police headquarters.

Jabar was killed at the scene.

 

Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Justice Peter Johnson on Friday jailed Dirani - the fourth man to be sentenced over the crime - for 28 years with a non-parole period of 21 years.

The judge rejected a defence submission that Dirani travelled to various places in convoy with the confidante on the day of the shooting in order to have lunch.

Dirani refused to stand while being sentenced.

RELATED: Why Alpha Cheng can't hate the 'boy' who shot his father in cold blood

 

The Cheng family.
He was arrested by officers from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team and the Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad in November 2015 when officers swooped on a car in Sydney's northern suburbs.

Dirani, from Marsfield, had been under police investigation for at least a year and has previously been spoken to by police.

During his trial, it was revealed that Dirani posted images online of police officers being executed just days before Mr Cheng was shot.

 

The Curtis Cheng Centre in Parramatta — it was renamed in honour of the late police accountant. Picture: AAP
The vile images, which appeared to show guns being held to the heads of police, were shared in a private WhatsApp chat group.

The court was shown a video that Dirani allegedly posted of himself addressing "all the pigs out there" and threatening "we're coming for you".

